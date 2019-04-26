The Art of Gift Giving: Luxury Watches For The Woman Who Holds Your Heart

Gift giving is an art, and takes will and skill to master. So, if you are looking at gift ideas to amaze that special someone, you’ve hit the right spot. There’s an idea that the best thing you can do for loved ones is spending more time with them, and we can’t agree more. So, why not consider gifting the symbol of time, a watch! And, a luxury one at that to emphasize on that special spot your significant other holds in your heart.

A good thing, to begin with, is that no watch is an obvious no-loss choice. Every woman is special in her likes and dislikes, and it takes really knowing her to be able to choose that perfect wristwatch to awe her. Yet, some pieces are just outstandingly close to being the right fit, and we’re going to showcase just a few of them before we let you sail on your own journey of amazing timepiece discoveries.

The Urwerk UR-106 Flower Power

This watch speaks for itself. Astoundingly beautiful design and concept and a limited edition for those ready to spare the big buck. This steel-case timepiece is decorated with diamonds totaling 2.53 carats, 239 stones in total for sheer shine. This watch is iconic and will be a once in a lifetime present for whoever receives it.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Frosted Gold in White Gold

If gem-set audacity isn’t your girl’s thing really, this timepiece might be. A result of collaboration with Carolina Bucci, this piece is a perfect gift for every girl who’d rather befriend people than call diamonds her best friends. A white gold marvel, this timepiece has been created in accord with the Florentine method of gold hammering.

IWC Da Vinci Moonphase

You’re the Moon of my life, once said Khal Drogo to Daenerys, and now might be the best time ever for this moonlike piece (GOT is airing in a week, gosh!)

Stainless steel, diamond-set bezel, and some GOT reference. What else might she want?

The Panthère de Cartier

No list of perfect watches has ever been made without a Cartier piece, and no Cartier piece has ever been as close to the 1980s as this revamp of the ever-famous model dating back to almost 40 years ago. If she’s into vintage and class, she might love to receive that red and gold gift box that will open with a piece to grace her wrist.

So, it’s time to make your wife, fiance or girlfriend a happy Khaleesi and let her dive into the fantastic world of accessories to die for. If you haven’t found the piece that screams her name, check out more original luxury watches by Chronoexpert. It sure is going to be worth the while!