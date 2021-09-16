Secrets to Amazing Bread Making

Bread is one of the staple foods that people depend on to keep them going throughout the day. Aside from being a good energy source, the different flavors and textures contribute to the bread-eating experience. Bakeries seem to come up with different bread recipes to keep the palate asking for more. At times though, bread seems too bland or too uninspiring, and we want to provide our spin to improve the product itself. Breadmaking is a skill that only a few people master because the equipment can be a huge investment in itself for some. However, if you happen to have the equipment, take the chance and try making your bread.

We’re sure that it’ll be worth it as you’ll save a lot of time going to the market. Should you wish to try your hand at baking, and in the future, opening up a baking business, we recommend sourcing your ingredients from reputable wholesale bakery suppliers .

Read on, and find out the secrets to fantastic bread that we’re sure you’ll incorporate in your baking process.

Follow the recipe

There’s a reason why you need to follow the recipe to the letter. It’s tried and tested and guaranteed to produce the intended results. Unless you’ve mastered it already, don’t try to change the ingredients and steps because it will change the product.

Measure, measure, measure

The weighing scale is an essential piece of baking equipment. Measure the ingredients carefully so there will be adequate portions for your recipe. You don’t want to have too much or too little of something once you begin the process.

Don’t forget the salt

Salt is vital for the breadmaking process. It adds a dimension to the bread and helps in the fermentation process. If you skip the salt, you’ll risk getting bread that’s starchy and bland to the taste buds.

Don’t use hot water

Use lukewarm water, not scalding hot water. Anything hot will kill the yeast, and your dough will become difficult to work with. Of course, you can still use it, but it will produce rock-hard bread, which wouldn’t be right at all.

Incorporate room temperature ingredients

When we say room temperature, it surely means the ingredients aren’t straight from the refrigerator. Let the egg, butter, and milk rest first to achieve the right temperature. If you add the cold, chances are the fermentation process slows down.

Check the yeast

Make sure the yeast isn’t expired yet when you use it; otherwise, the dough will not rise. Yeast loses its strength after six months and if you keep it outside the fridge.

Knead, but don’t under or overdo it

One secret to amazing bread is to know when to stop kneading. Then, if the consistency is enough and the dough stretches and doesn’t break, it’s perfect and ready for the next steps.

Let the dough rise in a warm spot

Again, temperature matters. Let the dough rise properly so you’ll have delectable bread.

Always preheat the oven

Don’t forget to preheat the oven to the right temperature for 15 minutes. It’ll make the yeast rise much better before the flour sets and cooks.

Wait for bread to cool before slicing

Let the bread sit and stop cooking before you slice it. If you cut it right after you take it out of the oven, it’s not yet set, and you’ll ruin the bread before you get to enjoy it.

Conclusion

These secrets may seem ordinary, but they work wonders. You can create your spin on any bread recipe but don’t forget these steps to ensure you get the best results every time.