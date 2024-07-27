5 Surprising Ways Your Pet Affects Your Home’s Cleanliness

Pets are part of the family. They bring joy, love, and companionship. But let’s face it, they can also often make a mess.

From shedding to accidents, pets can surprisingly impact your home’s cleanliness. This blog explores five surprising effects your furry friends have on your living space.

#1. Pet Hair and Dander

Pet hair and dander can fester quickly, affecting air quality and cleanliness. It’s not just about the visible fur on your furniture or floors. Pet dander consists of tiny, even microscopic, flecks of skin shed by pets. It can linger in the air, worsening allergies and asthma.

To manage this, regular grooming of your pet is essential. This reduces the volume of hair and dander they shed. Additionally, vacuuming your home frequently, especially in areas where your pet spends a lot of time, helps keep dander under control. Opt for vacuum cleaners with HEPA filters. They are formulated to contain tiny particulates like pet dander. As for HEPA filters, look for air purifiers and HVAC systems with the same tech.

Furthermore, choose furniture and upholstery that are easy to wash and less susceptible to trapping hair. It can make a significant difference.

#2. Pet-Related Odors

Pets can bring various odors into your home. Common sources of these smells include litter boxes, pet bedding, and accidents on the carpet. These odors can be persistent and tricky to manage without the right approach.

Maintaining a regular cleaning schedule is one effective way to control pet odors. Scoop Soldiers states that it helps to dispose of dangerous pathogens like E. coli, salmonella, and giardia. Wash your pet’s bedding and toys frequently, and clean litter boxes daily. Using natural deodorizers like baking soda can also help absorb unwanted smells.

Regular pet sanitization is crucial for controlling odors and ensuring a fresh-smelling home. This helps keep your home smelling pleasant and promotes a healthier environment for your family.

#3. Spreading Germs and Allergens

Pets can carry germs and allergens into your home, impacting indoor air quality and your health. The CDC recommends cleaning and disinfecting pet supplies to mitigate this risk. For hard items like bowls and toys, use soapy water, bleach, or disinfectant wipes. For softer items, use a machine and a dryer.

Regularly washing your hands after handling your pet or their supplies can also help prevent the spread of germs. Using pet-safe disinfectants on surfaces your pet frequently touches can further minimize health risks. Keeping your pet clean and up-to-date with vaccinations and regular vet check-ups can also contribute to a healthier home environment.

Pet insurance is becoming more common, with many owners investing in it to ensure their pets receive the best care. The North American Pet Health Insurance Association reported that in 2023, Americans invested around $4 billion in pet insurance. Furthermore, it states that over 5.5 million pets were insured, a massive 17% hike from the previous year.

This trend helps cover unexpected vet bills and better overall pet health, which can indirectly affect home cleanliness.

#4. Damage to Furniture and Household Items

Pets can unintentionally cause damage to furniture and household items through scratching, chewing, and accidents. Dogs may chew on furniture legs, while cats might scratch upholstery. These behaviors can lead to costly repairs and replacements.

Consider pet-proofing your home to minimize damage. Use protective covers on furniture and choose durable and easy-to-clean materials. Providing your pets with appropriate toys and scratching posts can also help redirect their chewing and scratching behaviors.

Training your pets early on to avoid certain areas or behaviors can help prevent harm to your property.

#5. Increased Cleaning and Maintenance Needs

Having pets increases the overall cleaning and maintenance requirements of a home. Pet hair, dirt tracked in from outside, and occasional accidents mean more frequent cleaning tasks.

Despite the cleaning challenges, pets remain a priority for many renters. According to a 2023 Bark and Zillow study, most renters prioritize ‘pet-friendly rentals’ over necessities. New York City is the only exception to this trend, where people prefer an in-unit washer and dryer. This highlights the strong bond between pets and their owners, with many willing to invest more to accommodate their furry friends.

Balancing pet ownership with cleanliness is a worthwhile effort for many households. Establishing a pet-friendly cleaning routine helps. Create a cleaning schedule that includes daily tasks like sweeping and vacuuming and deeper cleaning sessions for carpets, upholstery, and pet bedding.

Using pet-safe cleaning products ensures that cleaning doesn’t harm your pets while keeping your home spotless. This approach helps maintain cleanliness and manage potential allergens and odors.

People Also Ask

Q1. How Often Should I Clean My Home if I Have Pets?

With pets, aim to vacuum common areas daily and do a deep clean weekly. Wash pet bedding every 1–2 weeks. Clean litter boxes daily and sanitize pet toys monthly. Adjust this schedule based on your pet’s shedding and activity levels and your family’s sensitivity to allergens.

Q2. What Are the Best Pet-Friendly Flooring Options?

Opt for hard and durable surfaces like luxury vinyl, tile, or hardwood with a rugged finish. These are easy to clean and scratch-resistant. For carpets, choose low-pile options with stain-resistant treatments. Area rugs can provide comfort while being easier to clean or replace than wall-to-wall carpeting.

Q3. How Can I Naturally Reduce Pet Odors in My Home?

Open windows regularly for fresh air. Use carbonated soda on upholstery and furniture to eliminate odors. Install air-cleansing plants like spider plants or peace lilies around your home. Clean with a vinegar-water solution for a natural deodorizer. Groom your pet regularly to reduce odor-causing oils and dander.

Pets undoubtedly enrich our lives, but they also increase our cleaning workload. By understanding how pets impact your living space, you can take proactive steps to maintain a clean, healthy home.

Regular cleaning, proper pet care, and smart household choices can help you balance the companionship of your furry friends with a tidy living environment. Remember, a clean home amplifies the joy of pet ownership, creating a comfortable space for you and your pets to thrive.