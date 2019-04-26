Prague Microfestival 2019 Marks its 11th Edition

Prague Microfestival (PMF) is an annual international festival of the arts, combining contemporary writing with art, film, and performance. Every year PMF welcomes renowned and budding authors from across the world, letting them share the floor with musicians, performers, and visual artists, in a rich mixture of art forms. PMF 2019 will bring a unique selection of readers and artists from over 10 countries (Australia, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK), to present their work at two very cool Prague culture clubs – Žižkostel (26-27 April) and Punctum (28 April).

PMF is committed to a broad international agenda (this year proudly collaborating with Versopolis literary network and the VERSschmuggel German-Czech project) but also remains deeply connected to Czech culture. It is fully bilingual and delivers all performances in their original languages but also in both Czech and English translations, staging Czech authors and artists where they belong: side by side with the best international contemporary artists and writers. This year PMF will welcome the following international line-up of poets: Marie Šťastná (Czech Republic), Carl-Christian Elze (Germany), Marko Pogačar (Croatia), Radovan Potočár (Slovakia), Tomás Cohen (Chile), Athena Farrokhzad (Sweden), Tibor Hrs Pandur, (Slovenia), Anamaria Pravicencu (Romania), Ondřej Macl (Czech Republic) and many more.

PMF also continues to support the local arts and publishing scenes. A book fair will showcase Prague’s independent publishing; a “micro-show’ will feature the festival’s pop-up art gallery. Each of the three evenings the visitors will also enjoy a dance performance (e.g., the Slovak theatre collective NOIR, Swiss artist Irma Hirsl), and a musical number (Autopoetik, SolSol, et al.).

As has become a tradition recently, PMF 2019 will also host an international colloquium, this year dedicated to the theme of “Experiment & Resistance.” Introduced by subversive documentary film festival (presented by Dina Pokrajac), the colloquium will then present a number of international and local speakers (Louis Armand, Jana Horáková, Tomáš Javůrek, Daniel DC Miller, Nina Power, Barbora Trnková, et al.) to address its central theme from a variety of perspectives and critical contexts (film theory, activism, philosophy, performance).

As every year, PMF 2019 will aim to create a friendly inclusive environment for people to meet, interact and discover. A fully bilingual festival of the arts with an amazingly diverse offering, PMF promises something for everyone.

Prague Microfestival 2019 takes place on 26-28 April at Žižkostel – nám. Barikád 1520/1, 130 00 Praha 3-Žižkov (26-27 April) and Punctum – Krásova 803/27, 130 00 Praha 3-Žižkov (28 April), each festival day’s programme is starting at 5 pm and going strong till late evening hours.

PRAGUE MICROFESTIVAL 2019 – FAQ’s

What? A festival of the arts: contemporary writing, film, art and performance, with readings, screenings, installations, as well as critical interventions and public lectures.

Where? Two venues: Žižkostel – nám. Barikád 1520/1, 130 00 Praha 3-Žižkov (on 26-27 April); and Punctum – Krásova 803/27, 130 00 Praha 3-Žižkov (28 April)

When? 26-28 April, every day from 5pm.

Who? More than 20 authors from different countries, as well as artists and musicians from the Czech Republic and abroad.

Programme Highlights?

Friday Readings by Marie Šťastná, Carl-Christian Elze (VERSschmuggel – moderated by Michaela Škultéty), Marko Pogačar, Radovan Potočár and Tomás Cohen. Theatre performance of Slovak theatre collective NOIR.

Saturday Readings by Athena Farrokhzad, Tibor Hrs Pandur, Marek Majzon and Anamaria Pravicencu. Experimental sound poetry performed by Ondřej Macl, Anna Luňáková and Jakob Keller (accompanied by Marie Takahashi). Theatre performance of Irma Hirsl and music by Autopoetik.

Sunday COLLOQUIUM: EXPERIMENT & RESISTANCE (Dina Pokrajac, Jana Horáková, Barbora Trnková, Tomáš Javůrek, Louis Armand, Nina Power, DC Miller), MICRO-FILM FESTIVAL: Short films (presented by Dina Pokrajac) and round table with Nina Power, DC Miller, Louis Armand (moderated by Vít Bohal). Music performance by SolSol.

What does it cost to get in? Entry is free. No reservations necessary.

What language is it in? All readings are in both Czech and English (together in the guest authors’ native languages).

PMF COLLECTIVE Louis Armand, Vít Bohal, Aljaž Koprivnikar, Lenka Malá, Snezhanna Markova, Maria Samira Mekibes, Tomáš Veselý, David Vichnar, Heather Williams.

Press inquiries: (+420) 721 28 00 66