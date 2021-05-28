How to Revamp Your Personal Style Without Spending a Fortune

Many reasons might push one to get a makeover. One thing is for sure when you are in this kind of mood, you want to achieve the greatest change. Unfortunately, this won’t be an easy thing to do if your budget is limited. The solution is to plan your transformation carefully and make the changes that will have a big impact but won’t cost you a fortune at the same time. Then, if you are satisfied with your new look, you can keep building upon it over time. The most important thing is to lay the right foundation for it.

Luckily, you won’t need to spend too much money on that.

Start with the Hair

Hairstylists the world over have thousands of stories about clients who came to them seeking a change when they were dealing with some major event in life. Those events can be good or bad, but the desire for change is the same. And revamping your hairstyle is the easiest way to achieve the changed state of mind, even psychologists agree with this . Therefore, a visit to an experienced hairstylist should be the first expense on your makeover list.

The most common tactic, in this case, is to cut one’s hair short. However, you can achieve much more of an impact by doing some changes that seem subtle to you at first. For example, a good hairstylist can completely transform your look by adding some layers, highlights, or bangs.

If the goal of your makeover to simply refresh your look, you definitely should start by checking out the latest haircut trends . You also shouldn’t forget that now you can not only make your hair shorter easily but also make it longer. Hair extensions are very popular and now some types are safe and very easy to put in. For example, you can try 20’’ halo hair extensions , which match any type of hair and will instantly boost both the length and volume of your hair. Moreover, they only take a few minutes to put in and you can remove them just as easily if you want to change your look again.

Another idea is to try using a variety of bold hair accessories . This will be a good choice for those who have very short hair and don’t want to wear a wig. Accessories range from cute clips to stylish hats and can make good accents for different styled looks.

Give Yourself a Tan

If you plan a makeover for the warm season, using a self-tanner is a great idea . This might not seem like that big a change, but you’ll be surprised by how different you look with some bronze glow to your skin.

These products vary greatly and they can be used not only to change your coloring a bit. Shimmery self-tanning products applied on “problem” areas can also make cellulite less noticeable. They also help cover various skin blemishes ultimately giving you a healthier and refreshed look.

Invest in Statement Pieces for Your Wardrobe

The biggest makeover investment is clothing. Therefore, you need to choose the items you buy very carefully. If you can’t afford to replace your entire wardrobe, you need to start with buying some statement pieces that will, essentially, dictate your new look.

Start by going to your favorite store, or the one you’ve always dreamed of buying something from. Choose one piece there and make it be your biggest expense. Give yourself this treat and build the rest of your wardrobe around the piece’s style so you can incorporate it in multiple outfits. This will boost your confidence and help you decide exactly what else you need in your wardrobe first.

The best strategy for building a wardrobe on a budget is to invest in some neutral basics, like jeans, slacks, blouses, skirts, and sweaters. Then, buy some bold statement pieces that have a distinguished and stylish design. You can combine them with the neutral basics to create multiple versatile looks.

Remember that accessories also should be included in your wardrobe shopping plan. Statement jewelry or a hat can transform your look completely. For example, you can wear a plain sundress but with a statement necklace, it would be a good enough look for a big party.

Let your creativity out so you can make the most out of your budget.