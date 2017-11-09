The Lazy Man’s Guide To VPN for MAC

A VPN, just as the name suggests is a specialized software that sets up a private network, especially when the user is using the Internet. It uses a mechanism such as encryption to enhance the privacy of the user to avoid data leakage.

VPN is a service that one signs up for, and then they pay some license fee (premiums) so that they can enjoy the service.

There are many types of VPN’s in the market, but of course, compatibility of the VPN with your device is an essential factor. When using Mac OS X or Windows, you need different types of VPN to protect your privacy.

Here are some of the factors to consider when selecting a reliable VPN service for Macs and other OS.

1. Server Locations

For those wanting to purchase VPN, the location of the server is a significant factor because it is essential to have a server located near you or in your country to avoid challenges when logging in. You also need a server near you because some VPNs have restrictions on some media.

2. Trust, Security, and Reliability

The primary function of VPN is to provide security and privacy to prevent others from harvesting your data. You need to be careful on the type of VPN you select, especially the free VPNs which are unreliable. They can source your browsing data, and you end up sharing your info to the public. You need to select a VPN that hides your IP address for your MAC.

3. Compatibility of VPN Protocol

All VPN connections are typically established and transmitted using a system called protocol. Examples include PPTP(Point to Point Tunneling Protocol). L2TP is usually mounted into Mac OS X. When purchasing a VPN, it is a credential to check whether the Protocol system is fully compatible with your device.

4. Determination of the Domain for Installation

Many VPN users have been misguided to install their VPN from the App Store. It is not the best choice to consider because some VPNs may look lucrative yet their privacy policy is questionable. You should select one that has been thoroughly vetted by the users and use the star rating.

5. Price

Never go for free VPNs. As the British proverb suggests; if the deal is too sweet, think twice. Always go for high-value VPNs. Cheap VPNs has issues with the data security. They can leak your data very easily, so you need to be cautious on that.

With the information given above, you are now in a position to select the right, most reliable, fastest and most convenient VPN for your Mac.