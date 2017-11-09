7 Simple House Cleaning Tips and Tricks

House Cleaning Tips To Speed-Clean Your Home

Every tidy person knows that cleaning tips may be a life-saver. Each piece of advice allows us to clean the house much faster, combining efficiency with pleasure – or at least removing the desire of hitting someone in the head with a mop after they are done with their chores.

If you also want to know how to clean your house without too much of a hassle, here are some tips that you may want to keep in mind.

1. Use a pillowcase to clean without dust

We all know that cleaning a ceiling fan can be a real mess – and it’s next to impossible not to inhale tons of dust whenever we get to the task. However, a great way to clean is by taking an old pillowcase that you no longer use, slide it over the blade, and then draw back the fabric. This way, the dust will stay inside the pillowcase – and away from your nostrils. It will no longer be flying everywhere.

2. Use rubber gloves to get the hairs

No matter how good your vacuum cleaner is, it will still eventually leave some hairs on the furniture or carpets – especially if you have pets running around. The best way to get rid of those hairs is by taking a rubber glove and running it over the surface. If the materials are not water-sensible, you might want to dampen it.

3. Get stains out of cutting boards

Every cutting board will eventually be stained by the veggies we cut on it every day. The color will enter the cuts, making the board look like it just passed through a war. A solution to making your cutting boards (and other similar surfaces) look like brand new is to use the bleaching agents of lemon. Just cut one in half and run it over the surface. Not only will it remove the stains, but it will get rid of the smell as well.

4. Cordless hand vacuums make things easier

With a regular vacuum, the process looks like this: pick up the mammoth, plug it, try to vacuum without stumbling over the cords, unplug it, haul it over to the other room and repeat. This, however, can be a drag so you might want to invest in a cordless vacuum cleaner. They are light, convenient, and can reach various small areas. If you want a smaller version for nooks and crannies, you might want to go for a handheld version. Read these cordless hand vacuum reviews before making your choice.

5. Make your own all-purpose cleaner

To get rid of the fifty other cleaning products, you might want to make your own cleaner that will make almost every surface shine. Just mix four tablespoons of baking soda with a quart of warm water and use it to wipe the mess. You may also add the juice from a lemon to add an extra bleaching kick. Keep in mind the garbage disposal tips.

6. Declutter

Decluttering your house is probably the best way to make your home look clean. You may have an entirely dust-free floor and furniture, but if casual clothes and papers are lying around, it will look as if everything is dirty.

7. Use microfiber cloths and dusters

Traditional dusters and clothes are accessible, but all they do is move the dust from one place to another – and even send it back in the air, where it can settle on other pieces of furniture. A microfiber cloth, on the other hand, will trap those fibers and help you get rid of all that dust once and for all.

Cleaning your house doesn’t have to be a drag. As long as you do it right, you can tidy up without making your wallet or your nerves suffer in the process.