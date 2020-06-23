Engagement Ring Shopper’s Guide to the 4Cs of Diamonds

Shocking, right, but this is perhaps one of the most alluring traits of diamonds. Just like you and your better half are unique and beautiful in your ways.

Diamonds are everything people could ever want on their wedding – charming, captivating, chic, and classic. Undeniably, these stones can be expensive and check the price for 2-carat diamonds here.

But, buying diamonds are not just about these 4Cs; it is about – carat, cut, clarity, and color! Yes, these are factors that determine the value and quality of a diamond. These components impart your diamonds with fire and sparkle, just like how you love them.

However, buying diamonds is quite a daunting process, which can rip off your savings. Also, there are so many choices out there that it is easy to lose track.

The timeless beauty of diamonds adorning your finger must be your dream, to get the perfect ring with the perfect cut. If you are out buying diamonds, you must understand the 4Cs of Diamonds to make your shopping experience flawless. Although it is difficult to gain in-depth knowledge about jewels, you are much there if you know diamonds’ 4Cs.

So, grab your tea and dive straight into the article to understand all about the 4Cs of diamonds – carat, cut, clarity, and color!

● Carat

When someone buys diamonds, the first question asked by people is, “how many carats?” Most people think that carat weight refers to the size of the ring, but in reality, it relates to the mass of the diamond. Yes, how big your diamond is not what carat is.

Bigger diamonds are rare. It makes more significant gems expensive. 1-carat diamond is equal to 0.2 grams or 200 milligrams, which weighs nearly the same as a quarter of a raisin.

Also, few “magical marks” such as 1, 0.50, and 0.75 are expensive because they are the most popular carat size. Besides, carat is not much important as compared to the overall brilliance and appearance of the diamond. For instance, a magnificent 1.0-carat diamond will shine more brightly than a mediocre 1.5-carat diamond regardless of the weight.

Tip: Select a ring with multiple diamonds instead of one huge solitaire. It will cost you much less if you are on a budget.

● Cut

In diamonds, the cut is the king. It is the most significant of the 4Cs. If you think cut refers to the shape of the ring, including pear cut and round cut, you are wrong. Cut refers to the specific proportions of a diamond that craft how well the light reflects in the viewer’s eye.

Artisans must skillfully carve the diamond to obtain super polish, perfect symmetry, and optimal dimension to exhibit brilliance, scintillation, and fire. The cut is the most complex of all the Cs.

Brilliance is the light bounced in and out of the diamond. Having ideal proportions will prevent light leakage and hence make the gem more luminous.

Fire is the scattering of light that appears as flashes of rainbow colors. You can beautifully see it in darker environments, such as at a candlelit dinner.

Scintillation is the dark and light facet pattern that intensely sparkles when you move the diamond. You can usually see it in office lighting environments – across from where there is fire.

The cut of a diamond is graded from poor to excellent according to GIA.

● Clarity

Clarity is yet another factor determining the quality of a diamond. Even if the stone looks flawless to the naked eye, they are rarely perfect. During the diamond formation, they develop small imperfections, and you can measure the presence and lack of these inclusions by clarity.

You can rank the clarity of the stones from ‘flawless’ to ‘included.’ The closer your diamond ranks to ‘flawless,’ higher will be its price and value.

GIA grades the clarity on the following degree:

FL (Flawless)

IF (Internally Flawless)

VVS1 (Very, Very Slightly Included 1)

VVS2 (Very, Very Slightly Included 2)

VS1 (Very Slightly Included 1)

VS2 (Very Slightly Included 2)

SI1 (Slightly Included 1)

SI2 (Slightly Included 2)

I1 (Inclusions 1)

I2 (Inclusions 2)

Depending on the location, size, and darkness of the imperfections and inclusions, these imperfections can disrupt the light as it passes through the diamond. When this happens, the diamond’s beauty and brilliance are blunt, which takes away from the high-quality cut.

● Color

Next in the list is the color of the diamond that you can rank in terms of how colorless or white a diamond is. According to GIA, you can classify the diamonds for color from D to Z, where D refers to the most colorless and Z having noticeable yellow or brown tint.

The most adored color for a diamond is colorless! In other words, the purest, most transparent, or icy white jewel has the highest value. The GIA color classification may have tiny distinctions invisible to the naked eye, but these distinctions significantly contribute to the jewel’s quality and price.

If you are on a budget, you can go for stone in the G or H category as these are the most cost-effective gems.

Wrapping Up

Although diamonds flawlessly symbolize love and royalty, you must know how to buy diamonds. The guide above has everything you need to know about diamonds and their value.

Rings are fascinating and earn a lot of gasps from your friends, and choosing the perfect might seem like a lot of tasks. But it doesn’t have to. It’s hard to narrow down to a few options, but with this guide, you will now easily make that decision.

Several factors determine the value and beauty of a diamond – cut is the most important of all. If you want an engagement or wedding ring for your special someone, invest in that massive rock with a good diamond cut. Considering the diamond cut will probably the best choice you, otherwise, must have made on clarity, color, or carat.

If you want your ring to shine brighter, cut is responsible for that sparkle and brilliance.