There’s no denying that trying to pop the question is probably one of the most stressful parts of anyone’s life. Considering that your significant other’s answer could change your life, it’s only natural to want to do everything right. Unfortunately, the amount of stress and anxiety can make enjoying this surprisingly inspired phase of your life pretty challenging.

However, the only reason many people feel stress and anxiety is the possibility of their loved one saying no. Rejection will likely be a hard pill to swallow, so it’s a good idea to prepare as much as you can. If you want to have fun popping the question, it’s all about making preparations and getting into the swing of things. Here are a few top tips to help you have lots of fun popping the question!

Choosing your engagement ring

Perhaps one of the most crucial parts of the process is the choice of engagement ring, and it’s not necessarily something that too many people have experience buying, especially if it’s your first marriage proposal.

If there’s one thing to keep in mind when purchasing an engagement ring, especially for those who are buying the right one on a tight budget, it’s to consider brilliance over the fire. A diamond ring can shine brilliantly and still be more affordable than usual if the cut of the ring is higher than average. There are four Cs to consider when buying a ring: color, clarity, cut, and carat. You could technically go for below-average scores across the board and only focus on the cut. The result will be a stone that shines brilliantly and whose flaws can’t be spotted by non-experts. If you want modern unique engagement rings, a bit of research will get you precisely what you want.

While it might seem like cheating, it matters for people having a hard time purchasing an expensive engagement ring.

Choosing the time and place to pop the question

It’s in this section where you can have a little fun popping the question. You’ve likely already seen plenty of examples of people popping the question in various scenarios. One of the more creative ones includes a pilot pretending to experience trouble and having his SO repeat the flight checklist to ensure things are okay. Written in the flight checklist is the question, and the pilot has the ring ready.

While you don’t have to go that far, it goes to show just how much creativity you can pour into the big question. That said, try not to put them on the spot by trying to propose in a public space. You’ll end up pressuring them into saying yes — something that might end up backfiring if you aren’t careful.

It’s better to keep things intimate and between the two of you.

Surprising you’re SO and having fun

Anyone who’s looking to propose probably already has an idea of what their partner’s going to say. If you’re still pretty unsure about the whole thing, it might not be a good idea to keep going. As far as the ideal situation is concerned, you shouldn’t be surprised by the answer, but your partner should be surprised by the question! The fun of the whole thing is looking for a way to surprise her out of nowhere. Once again, please don’t do it in public unless you’re 100% certain they’ll say yes.

Practice makes perfect

It might seem a little silly to practice your proposal, but it’s one of the best ways you can gain confidence and start having fun instead of dreading the big day. Practice in the mirror, in front of your dog, or anywhere else you feel like practicing. It’s a big moment and one that will likely be an unforgettable experience no matter the situation. If you want to keep your confidence on the big day, practice as much as you can.

Conclusion

For the last tip, you’ll want to choose a location that means a lot to both of you, and if you want to have fun at the same time, ensure that it’s a place the two of you can kick back and relax. If it’s somewhere like the amusement park, make sure you pop the question somewhere secluded. Take the time to relax, and best of luck popping the question.