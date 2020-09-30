Booking Your Place At The Biggest Events of 2021

If you’re looking to make 2021 a year to remember for all the right reasons, then you must think about making your plans now. This is especially the case for those with grand travel ambitions for the forthcoming year. 2021 is set to be a year filled with fascinating events all over the world. In this blog, we’ll run through some of the biggest in the worlds of sport, music, and culture.

For the Music Lovers

Whatever type of music you like to listen to, you’ll find that there’s a world-class festival taking place somewhere in the world.

Mad Cool Festival will catch the eye of rock fans. Taking place in Madrid from July 7 – 10, the line-up features some of the biggest names in rock, including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Killers, Mumford and Sons, the Pixies, and Deftones.

Primavera Sound in Barcelona will appeal to music fans of more varied tastes; pop, rock, Spanish, and electronic music are always well represented at the festival, which generally leans towards alternative music. You’ll find Tame Impala, FKA Twigs, Tyler, The Creator, and Iggy Pop at the festival, to name just a handful of the artists on the bill.

There’s also Glastonbury’s small matter, one of the most iconic festivals in the world, which has just celebrated its fiftieth birthday. The line-up hasn’t been confirmed, but there’s never any concern about the quality of the artists that this festival attracts. It’s always the world’s most iconic musicians.

Sporting Events

No shortage of exciting sports activities will take place in the year ahead! There’s the Olympics, perhaps the world’s biggest sporting event, which will take place in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8. If you fancy combining a travel adventure with a chance to see the world’s best athletes compete for glory, then begin making your plans to head east.

Some sporting events will be all about the action taking place in front of your eyes, but others do things a little differently. The Grand National is one of the world’s biggest horse races, but it’s not just the grand prize that draws thousands of people to Liverpool each year. This is also one of the hottest social events of the year, with many people dressing to the nines and using it as a chance to spend quality time with friends and family. The big race is the highlight of the day, however, so make sure you’re reading up on the best Grand National tips before you visit, to give yourself the best chance of having a successful trip.

European football fans will want to keep their diaries free between June 11 and July 11, when UEFA Euro 2020 (2021) will take place. This is the first time the competition will take place at venues across different European countries, rather than just one host country. London, Munich, Baku, Rome, St Petersburg, Budapest, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Bilbao, Glasgow, Dublin, and Copenhagen will host games. You can hop around Europe and visit multiple host cities, or you can pick one city that you’ve wanted to visit and catch a game there.

Dubai Expo 2020

A trip to Dubai is exciting at any time, but it promises to be extra dazzling during Dubai Expo 2020, which will get underway on October 1 and last through to March 31, 2022. This is the first Expo to be held in the Middle East, and promises, in their own words, to be a “once in a lifetime celebration.” If you’re a fan of all things futuristic and grand, then make sure you book your tickets to see it. There’ll be more than 190 countries represented at the Expo, which will be jam-packed with experiences, innovation, celebrations, performances, and so much more. There won’t be another Universal Expo until 2025, so make the most of the chance to see this one while you can.