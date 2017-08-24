Top 5 Reasons To Go To Prague On A Stag Do

Situated in the Czech Republic, Prague is a popular destination amongst those looking to have a weekend of fun. Planning for your “stag do” is difficult – we get it. If you’re looking for a full 48 hours of crazy night life and exquisite ale – which we think you are – Prague is the perfect place to have fun with your friends.

If you’re planning to travel to Prague this summer, make sure you and your friends are aware of the European Health Insurance card renewal service to ensure you are eligible to receive health care around Europe if anything was to go wrong.

The price

Looking for an inexpensive weekend away with your boys, or girls, has never been simpler! An average weekend in Prague can cost you a mere £220 per person including flights, accommodation and airport transfers. Some of the most popular hotels, close to the hustle and bustle of the city, include Fotogalerie, Hotel Koruna, and Hotel Ventana if you’re looking for luxury.

Range of activities available

There’s plenty to do in Prague. From taking part in an AK-47 shooting experience to white water rafting or beer biking, you definitely won’t be stuck for ideas, and there’s bound to be something for everyone. With such a range of activities, all reasonably priced, Prague is the ideal Stag Do location.

Fine dining

If you’re looking to splash your cash on fine dining, there are plenty of five-star restaurants in and around the heart of the city. Similarly, there are plenty of cheaper options available too, rated just as good. The Portfolio restaurant is known for its excellent food and wine, presentation and reasonable prices. If you’re looking for a good breakfast, DEN NOC is definitely a must-go.

Ease of transport

The easiest way to get around Prague is by tram. Although taxis are best used at night, during the day, taking the tram will get you from A to B from as little as 110 CZK (£3.80) for a day ticket. Everything is located within a similar perimeter too, so you don’t need to worry about forking out for expensive taxi rides, depending on day trips and excursions you have planned.

Friendly atmosphere

Apart from Czech and German, English is the third most common language to be spoken, and many locals have started to pick up the lingo. As well as friendly locals, there’s guaranteed to be other Stag (or Hen) Do’s partying it up, just like you.