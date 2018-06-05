Top Stag Do Activities in Prague

Prague consistently tops our stag do destinations; with some of the very best accommodation in Eastern Europe, the lowest booze prices around and a huge range of adrenaline pumping activities, it’s no surprise why. We’ve rounded up our top activities for your stag do in Prague, Czech them out here…

Shooting Max

Getting your hands on some lethal weaponry is pretty much a Prague stag do the rite of passage. With ‘loose’ gun laws, you can get away with much more than you could do back in the UK, all without a license. With the shooting max package, you’ll head to an outdoor shooting range out of Prague city centre, and get to shoot a huge range of guns, including AK47s, Magnum .357s, 9mm pistols and even a pump-action shotgun.

Military Jet Fighter Flight

If you want to go out with a bang properly, why not feel the rush as you fly through the air in an Aero L-39 Albatros Military Fighter Jet? Only for the very bravest of stag groups, you’ll soar through the clouds with your very own pilot, with this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Fight or flight? You decide.

White Water Rafting

If you’re a bit of an adrenaline junkie, this one is right up your street. Just 45 minutes out of the buzzing Old Town, you and your mates can take on Prague’s finest and most furious rapids on an epic 410-meter course – featuring a massive drop of 3.6 meters. This excellent rafting course has even hosted the Czech Cup for rafting and the 2016 ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup; they don’t come much better than this.

Stag Arrest

Stag do pranks are getting bigger, better more humiliating as the years roll on, so make sure your best mate gets more than he bargained for on his last night of freedom. Experience (and record for social media) the iconic stag arrest, which will see the terrified Groom-to-Be handcuffed, bundled in a police car and taken to sweat in a call… then to a strip club, where you guys will be waiting, armed with a stripper to make up for what he’s just been through.

Indoor Karting

As far as indoor karting goes, Prague’s track is up there with the best. This scaled down version of a Formula 1 course will have your competitive buttons pushed from the off, as you battle it out to get to the winners’ podium. This course is one kilometre long, with 32 huge bends to navigate and your karts can reach speeds of 80km/h. The karts you’ll be behind the wheels of are 200ccm go-karts, with 5.5hp engines and lightweight Birel frames for those eye-watering tight corners – these really are the best in the business.

Goldfingers Strip Club

Become the man with the Midas touch on your stag weekend in Prague. This is the biggest and most popular strip club in the whole of the city, specialising in the art of seduction and pleasure. Goldfingers has gorgeous girls, acrobats, striptease and classic cabaret shows such as Can-Can and Moulin Rouge themed acts to keep you occupied until the early hours. Sit back and enjoy the scenery, gents.

Beer Bike

It’s only right to experience the stag do classic; the beer bike. Pedal around the city and take in all the sights and sounds, fuelled by your own strength, agility, stamina and unlimited beer. Who said you’d have to skip leg day just because you’re away on your stag do? Your lovely English-speaking guide will even point out many of Prague’s attractions, as you soak up the hops and take it all in.

For more Prague stag do advice, information and inspiration, check out Last Night of Freedom’s Prague Stag Do Guide:

https://www.lastnightoffreedom.co.uk/stag-do-guide/prague/