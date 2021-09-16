Key Tips for Growth on Instagram

How much time do you spend scrolling on Instagram? It is a common occurrence for people to spend hours each day looking at the photos and videos of others. When we are not taking our pictures, it can be hard to maintain an active presence on the app. Instagram is a powerful platform for marketing your business, but it’s also a lot of work. There are many strategies for growing on Instagram, but one thing is certain: consistency is key! Being successful on Instagram means having a good strategy and sticking to it. Here are some other tips to consider when trying to grow your account.

Engage in conversations with other users and brands

Instagram is an incredible way for businesses to engage with customers and potential clients. With a few simple steps, you can create captivating content that will get your followers talking about you.

What are our customers saying? What do they love the most about us? How can we show more of ourselves as a company through Instagram? These questions are easy ways to start creating engaging content. After posting for a while, you can easily access your content by researching what type of content your followers love, so it would be easy for you to decide on what’s next. Engaging is not only about creating engaging content, but it also means interaction. You should like, comment, and reply to comments, as well as regularly check DM’s so you make sure you don’t miss an important message. Engaging with other users and brands will make you more influential and will eventually help you grow your account. If you feel like the latter is something you should work on, do yourself a favor and get more Instagram followers by trying one of the best growth services available, Growthoid. It is a traditional marketing agency that will help you increase your followers count.

Use a lot of hashtags to increase your exposure

Have you ever felt like your posts on Instagram are going unnoticed? Maybe not as many people follow you as you were expecting. You might be wondering how to get more exposure for your photos and videos. Well, there is a simple solution – Use hashtags properly by including popular hashtags in each post and increasing the number of posts that have them. This will increase your visibility among other users who search those terms, which can lead to increased followers and likes on those posts. However, there are some things regarding hashtags that people don’t know are hurting their following. It seems like more hashtags mean more exposure, but actually, the opposite is true: the more you use, the less likely someone will click on one of them. That’s why it is very important to choose your hashtags wisely. Choose the ones that are most suitable for your post without overdoing it.

Post on Instagram at least twice a day

Posting on Instagram is a great way to engage with your followers and potential customers, but how often should you post? There are no set guidelines for posting frequency, but it’s important to know that more posts do not always mean more engagement. The key to success on social media is consistency: make sure you’re posting at least once or twice a week. Posting too much could lead to burnout or the perception that your account is spammy. It’s also important not only what you post about but when you post it as well: avoid posting during peak hours of traffic (morning commute time, lunch hour) so that you reach more people.

Create an editorial calendar

Instagram is a great way to promote your business but it can be difficult to keep up with all the best practices. Create an editorial calendar by deciding what posts will go out on which days and then put them in order accordingly. You’ll want to include when you’ll post content, how often you’ll post, what hashtags you’re going to use, and if there are any specific brands or products that need mention. This will help you stay organized and produce quality content.