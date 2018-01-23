A guide to horse racing in Prague

Prague is home to some of the world’s most prestigious horse racing competitions. Whether you’re a Prague resident or you plan on taking a trip to the beautiful city, attending the Velka Chuchle for one of their seasonal Sunday races is a great idea, especially if you’re a fan of the sport.

Velka Chuchle

The Velka Chuchle is 2,180 meters long and is home to some of Prague’s biggest racing competitions and events, which includes the Prague Grand Prix, the Czech Derby, the St. Leger, the President’s Prize and the 2,000 Guineas. The Velka Chuchle is only a short journey from the center of Prague, located on the southern outskirts of the city in the district of Velká Chuchle.

The track is easily accessible, making it ideal for a day trip if you’re visiting the country, especially if you’re a big fan of horse racing. Velka Chuchle holds races between April to October on every Sunday. Every year in July and August, there is a short break period, and the track also holds standard Sunday races when the Velká Pardubická is taking place. Races start at around 14:00 and the grounds open at around 12:00. Don’t forget to purchase your tickets and arrive at the track on time. Admission to these races is 100 CZK, or free for children or under 18-year-olds.

Upcoming races at Velka Chuchle

The 91st Gomba Handicap

The 91st GombaHandicap is an upcoming race to be held at the Velká Chuchle on 11th April 2018. It’s the first race and the start of the season following the recent winter break. The highlight of the opening race day will be the 91st Gomba handicap. There are eight races scheduled, and the first one begins at 14:00.

70th Czech 1,000 Guineas Stakes

Held on Sunday 13th May from 14:00, this will be the fifth race day of the season, and it’s one not to miss. The main race of the event is set to be a part of the triple-crown, the 97th Velká Jarní Cena – Czech 2,000 Guineas. With eight scheduled races and a host of fantastic riders on the cards, this is an event for the calendar.

98th Czech Derby

This is, perhaps, the most important, classic race and is often considered the highlight of the season. This year’s derby offers a whopping 2,500 CZK in prize money for the race winner, whose name will go down in Czech racing history after this momentous event. This year, the 98th Czech Derby offers jockeys, breeders, owners, and trainers a unique chance to succeed with the Classic Triplecrown. This flat race is potentially the most important across Central Europe, as it offers the highest monetary prize for riders and a chance to have their name among some of the greats who have won the 98th Czech Derby before them. Don’t miss this historic event, held on Sunday 24th June 2018, from 14:00.

Horse racing tips

