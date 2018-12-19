Prem Jyotish on the Place of Astrology and Numerology in Modern Society

When people are searching for answers in their lives, they often turn to astrology and numerology. While these ancient sciences are both valued by the spiritual seeker, they are very different. Prem Jyotish, the prominent astrologer, and numerologist explain the similarities and differences between these systems, detailing how everyday people can make use of their amazing insights.

Astrology: The Influence of the Stars and Planets

As a science, astrology has been practiced since ancient Babylon. Babylonian priests taught this method to Greek astrologers in the 4th century BC, laying the foundations for today’s astrological science. Astrology continued to develop through ancient times.

The basics of astrology lie in the idea that people are influenced by the movement of the stars and planets. The relative positions of the sun, stars, and planets at a person’s birth work together to impart certain personality traits. While a person’s destiny is not completely influenced by astrology, it can help people to understand themselves on a basic level.

Stars and planets can have both positive and negative impacts on people. For example, the sun moving into your birth sign is a sign of positive change to come. When Mercury is in retrograde, however, there may be negative events in store. A good astrologer will be able to sit down with a client and explain his or her complete birth chart, detailing the influence of all of the relevant celestial bodies.

Numerology: Letters and Numbers Guide Us

Numerology takes an entirely different approach to learn about a person’s destiny and inner life. Numerology takes into account all of the letters in a person’s name. It assigns numbers to the letters of the alphabet, and when these numbers are added together, a number is given. This number has deep meaning for the individual, similar to his or her sun sign in astrology.

The history of numerology is mysterious. Pythagoras, the famous Greek mathematician of the 6th century BC, was a great proponent of numerology. He used systems that came from ancient Babylon and Egypt by way of the Chaldeans and Hebrews. Pythagoras was famous for his work in geometry, but he was far more interested in the inner meanings of numbers than in their practical use.

Through numerology, every name, date, and significant word from a person’s life can be assigned a number. The numbers in birthdates and significant dates add up to the Life Path Number. For example, if a person was born on January 1, 1970, their numbers are 1, 1, 1, 9, and 7. These numbers total 18, which is then simplified to 9. For example, the number 9 means generosity, compassion, fulfillment, and an appreciation for the finer things in life.

The letters in names are added together to produce the Destiny Number. If a person’s full name were Jane Doe, the numbers for the letters would be 1 – 1 – 5 – 5 – 4 – 6 – 5. These numbers added together are 27, which add up to 9. The number 9 in this context means a life of giving back to the community through humanitarian works.

Uses of Numerology and Astrology

While today’s world is full of fast-paced information, using ancient systems like astrology and numerology can complement these facts. Astrology and numerology cut through a person’s preconceptions of themselves and give them a new way to think about themselves and their life’s challenges. Knowing their sign or their life path number helps people to look favorably at events ahead of them, understanding that astrology and numerology are not fortune telling in the traditional sense.

Prem Jyotish encourages both spiritual and skeptical people to look into their astrological and numerological charts. These may provide important insights into someone’s life and may help them to see themselves in a new light. They can also indicate how strong a connection with another person may be and determine a person’s compatibility with someone else. Finally, astrology and numerology are wonderful tools for new parents who are looking to find insights into their child’s exciting life to come.