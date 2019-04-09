Why Investing in Precious Metals Could Be A Smart Strategy According to Red Rock Secured

Choosing an asset to invest in is one of the most difficult aspects of earning passive income. After all, just consider the fact that people can choose from stocks, bonds, options, real estate, private equity, venture capital, and so much more. Thus, those who may not be very familiar with all the alternatives in the market are bound to make some costly mistakes.

Fortunately, the market always offers assets that will permit investors to recoup their investments and earn decent returns without exposing them to a lot of risks. A great example of this would be precious metals which are one of the most seasoned investment vehicles in existence. How so? Well, assets like gold and silver have been around long before corporations started issuing stocks and governments began selling bonds.

In today’s market, however, deciding to own precious metals is not as common. This is a byproduct of a few different factors that include things like a lack of vigorous activity of these properties and their high prices. Nevertheless, those who are fortunate enough own some precious metal in their portfolio are going to enjoy a lot of benefits that would otherwise be unbeknownst to them. So, what are the most notable advantages of buying precious metals over other types of assets in the market?

Very Liquid

Unlike most of the alternatives, precious metals are some of the most liquid assets that exist. Consider, for instance, the process of getting rid of some stocks that the investor would like to cash in. First, they have to figure out the market price based on a long list of factors that impact it. Then, they have to find someone willing to buy those stocks from them at the listed price. In a lot of scenarios, this process could take anywhere from the three-day minimum to multiple months.

With precious metals, on the other hand, one can quite literally sell their assets as fast as they can bring them to a certified buyer. Why? Because there is a set price for things like gold and silver. More importantly, the demand for such materials is so high that making a conversion is effortless.

Extremely Independent

According to a privately-owned company that specializes in retirement investing, Red Rock Secured, precious metals are typically independent of all events that take place in the market. For instance, when a corporation that operates in a specific industry has to change up their approach due to a new law that got passed, it would not be a surprise to see their stocks decrease temporarily. With gold, per se, there is very little that could happen to cause the price to plummet by a considerable amount. For instance, even when the economic downturn of 2008 took place, there were still many people whose investments in precious metals remained stable.

Unparalleled Privacy

A lot of investors worry about the notion that their purchases will almost always be tracked. When someone buys stocks, the company that issues the shares will keep a constant record of the activity that pertains to those particular shares. Given that they have centralized control, they can monitor all changes easily. With things like gold, however, Red Rock Secured points out that there is no way to track activity that occurs after the sale took place. So, if the investor decides to take their piece of gold and throw it in the nearest river, nobody in the world besides the investor will be able to confirm nor deny that this happened.

Only a Fraction of the Risk

The most popular benefit of owning precious metals is the fact that the risk is so much lower than it is for other assets. For instance, flat currency is under a constant threat of losing value to inflation. And once that takes place, governments can simply print more paper-based money to reset the market. Precious metals, however, do not operate in this manner as they have to be retrieved from the earth through mining and are constantly being consumed. So, there is no way to reset the market as soon as a shortage occurs.

Expected to Grow – Scarcity Concerns

In the end, owning precious metals is a smart decision because it allows one to enjoy the ever-growing returns. Gold, for instance, is on track to reach new heights soon. This is because the earth’s supply of such commodities is becoming scarcer every day. More importantly, the risk of these assets losing money is borderline non-existent. So, people who are willing to spend some time waiting for their investments to yield will benefit from investing in precious metals.