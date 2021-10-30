Camping For Beginners: Guide to Your First Campout

Camping is the ideal gateway to explore nature and escape daily life. It is one of the most enthralling outdoor activities. Not only does it allow you to break free from the shackles of everyday life, but it also allows you to spend some distraction-free quality time with family and loved ones. Time away from work in the woods has a good impact on health. It increases your level of happiness and relieves stress.

Each campground offers a unique experience. Camping for beginners is only challenging when you are uncertain about the stuff you need at your campsite since you are going somewhere where there is no electricity, furniture, stove, and refrigerator. Typical camp areas usually have a place to park a car and a place to pitch the tent, but figuring out the rest is up to you. But, don’t worry. Our guide will help you in your first ever camping.

Here is the list of things you should know and keep with you while camping for the first time.

Choosing your campsite

There are many camping spots in the U.S. for people who want to detox from technology, enjoy scenic views, or just take a break from daily life. As a first-time camper, it is a good idea to book a campsite near a town or city like in the Smoky Mountains, so you can easily find food and supplies. However, being close to amenities is not the only reason to plan a camping trip to this location; smoky mountains camping trips are renowned for the diversity of plants and wildlife you will come across while exploring one of the many hiking trails the place has to offer. Time of the year also plays a major role in your choice of location for your camping trip.

Some other places you can visit for a memorable camping trip are Yosemite National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Sawtooth National Forest, and Assateague Island National Seashore.

Tent and sleeping equipment

What is the point of a campout if you aren’t sleeping in a tent, right? But only bringing a tent is not enough. So make sure you have these items with you when you go camping: pegs and mallet, a sleeping bag, a small pillow, and groundsheets. Never forget your sleeping bag because the temperature can drop at night. Also, to make your trip more comfortable, carry all essentials with you.

When you go to buy a tent for your first camping trip, you will come across many options that vary greatly, not just in color and material but also in size. Try to pick a tent that is bigger than the number of people using it, so you can easily store all your gear and still have enough space left over for a comfortable night’s sleep.

Tip for beginners: Practice pitching a tent in your backyard before you go camping to avoid any problems at the campsite.

Stove for Cooking

It is a good idea for beginners to keep a two-burner propane stove with them. You can cook your breakfast and get your morning brew ready simultaneously to save time. It is also wise to plan what you will eat and how to cook your food. Non-perishable staples are suitable for camping as you will not have a refrigerator. For camping, cooked food or simple food is always the best option. To avoid any inconvenience, take at least a couple of fuel canisters. Do not forget utensils; try to keep cutlery, bowls, and cups. However, this does not mean you should carry half your kitchen tools with you on your trip. Keep multi-use items.

Lightning kit

No matter how much you love to stargaze at night, be sure to pack some lanterns, torch, and batteries as campsites can get very dark after sunset. Lights will let you carry out necessary activities and enjoy the outdoor well after the sun has set, without the risk of falls or wild animals. Also, lights can be excellent signaling devices in urgent situations. Try to keep a headlamp with you, so your hands are free to do chores around the camp area or if you are climbing and hiking in the darkness.

Entrainment stuff

While the idea of camping may be exciting, you need something to keep yourself occupied. You can enjoy nature for so long, and after dark, there isn’t much you can do in a campsite aside from telling scary stories or making smores. Let’s face it; there will probably come a time when it will all get boring, so you need something to keep yourself entertained. To stave off boredom, be sure to carry a charger, power bank, deck of cards, pocketbooks, travel board games, or other such items with you, whether you are going with family or alone.

What to wear

Consider the weather before choosing the types of clothing to take with you on your camping trip. Try to wear wool or polyester blends as they are odor-resistant and quick-drying material. Always avoid cotton or denim as they are moisture-absorbing materials. Also, a pair of old hiking boots are a must if you want to safely and comfortably navigate through the uneven natural terrain.

Keep an eye out for wildlife

Even though most of us camp out to reconnect with nature, it is essential to keep in mind that not all aspects of nature are embracing or friendly; take some forms of wildlife, for example, like grizzly bears. So, keep an eye out for wildlife, try to respect it, and stay clear of it as much as you can; it will be best for both you and their safety. Additionally, try to avoid littering as it will disturb the natural ecosystem or leave food out at night as it may cause attract wildlife. Other than that, prepare well for insects such as mosquitoes and ticks by carrying insect repellent and bed nets to avoid diseases like malaria, which can prove fatal.

Do not forget safety

You must keep yourself and others safe during the campout. One of the best ways of doing it is by remaining aware of your surroundings. For instance, be sure not to camp under gum trees. There is a high risk of the branches falling, which can result in severe injuries. Similarly, it is also essential that you take the water flow into account. If you pitch your tent in a ditch or a creek bed, it may cause a world of problems. It is also advisable that you keep an emergency kit with you in case of accidents or injuries.

Make a camping essentials’ list

It is time to take a break from your hustling and bustling life to start spending more time outdoors. But before you go out, do not forget the essentials. You can pack more or fewer items depending on the distance to the nearest town from your campsite, and the number of people going on the trip. Borrowing or renting the priciest items can be a wise choice to save dollars. Make sure personal belongings, safety equipment, medicine kit, kitchen supplies, and cleaning supplies are all present on your checklist.

Conclusion

Camping requires a bit more planning than other trips as you will be spending most of your time in the wild with little to no contact with civilization. You will hardly find any cellphone bars or Wi-Fi signals to order a meal in case you forget to bring cooking supplies. So for a successful camping trip, you need to be prepared. Camping for first-time visitors is full of thrill, adventure, and challenges. However, if you follow our guidelines, you will have a fun trip that you will never forget.