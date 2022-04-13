Tips for Fleet Managers to Improve Business Operations

As more software and hardware innovations come out, you have more options when it comes to managing your fleet. There are several ways you can make the most of these innovations to keep your fleet running in top shape.

Implementing New Technology

There are plenty of new types of technology for fleet managers, and many focus on helping you save money. Perhaps there is a device to help with backups, an app to simplify your drivers’ lives, or monitoring systems. Try something new to find something that can give your current processes an upgrade. Using a great fuel management system can help you save money, especially with rising gas prices. One system can help you keep tabs on the whole fleet, allowing you to discern any unusual activity and take action before it becomes a problem.

Consider the Driver

Ask for feedback from drivers on routes that they feel are inefficient and learn what is working. They might mention a particularly long traffic light in one area or an area that has been under construction for a long time. You can use AI route planning to find a good way to get from one location to the next. Often, the best way to figure out a route is to combine AI with driver feedback.

You should also consider your drivers, as they are the backbone of your business. It’s a good idea to offer ongoing training on safety and other procedures. Think about the perks you are offering your employees. As drivers become more in demand, it’s important to keep your workplace competitive to help with employee retention. Having a good driver reward program can help them give their best work while they are on the road since they will benefit from the work-life balance. Of course, there is always a way to improve an existing program, so try to implement these as well.

Automate Customer Service

You might spend time on the phone with customers who are wondering when their delivery will arrive. Consider using workflow automation for at least part of the customer service process so you can free up time for other tasks. Technology can help you track your fleet and drivers, and you can link this tracking to an automated platform that will give customers updates on their deliveries in real-time. It makes it easier on customers to log in whenever they want and see an estimated delivery time without having to wait on the phone.

Ensure Drivers are Hands-Free

You can keep drivers safer while in the vehicle by making sure they operate hands-free. Technology in the cab can make things safer but it can also be distracting. Invest in hands-free devices if you have not already done so. There are many upgrades you can get if you have already invested in hands-free devices. Consider mounting these on the passenger side, using voice-activated devices, and finding devices that minimize distractions while the vehicle is in motion. The driver should not have to look at the device to receive information and operate it.