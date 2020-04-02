Using Workflow Automation to Improve Efficiency

In business, it seems like there is never enough time in the workday. No matter how many tasks your team completes, there are always a hundred more tasks waiting for them.

Automating workflow uses technology to improve efficiency and increase productivity. Automation of repetitive tasks not only frees up your team to focus on more critical tasks, but it also means that redundant tasks can be filtered out.

If you are unsure whether your business can benefit from workflow automation, here are some ways automation can improve your business’s efficiency.

Reducing redundant tasks

Redundant tasks are everywhere in all types of business. Reporting, follow-ups, reminders, and document generation are all tasks that take up unnecessary time. By implementing software tools to run and manage these tasks, you can save your employees time that they can use on more important tasks.

Allowing software to take over repetitive tasks increases staff morale and motivation because they feel more valued when they have to complete complex tasks. Redundant, basic, and repetitive tasks can seem degrading and may lead employees to lose motivation.

Ensuring everyone is kept productive and engaged in meaningful tasks can improve the efficiency of the business.

Defining workflow

While employees do not enjoy being micromanaged, it is easier for business tasks to flow if there is a defined workflow set out. Employees may know the general flow of work, but often waste time after completing a task while deciding what to do next.

Using automation, you can define a workflow for each employee. An automated workflow can automatically check off tasks as they are completed, as well as prompt employees to notify them of the next task, or remind them of important aspects in a task.

Defining a workflow in this way can save time because employees have clear guidance on which tasks to complete in which order, ensuring high priority tasks are completed first.

Elimination of errors

Errors can reduce productivity as well as letting customers see your business as incompetent. One way to reduce errors is by implementing CRM integrations that provide all team members with well-organized data about customers.

When they all have access to the same, up-to-date information, employees can work more efficiently and spend less time correcting errors.

Errors also occur during repetitive tasks, because people lose focus more easily when they are not actively engaged. Automating tasks and centralizing information eliminates large portions of actions that usually result in errors.

Improving accountability

When tasks are well defined, and workflow is automated, you are promoting individual transparency. An automated management system tracks employee progress on tasks, sets goals, and holds them accountable for completing projects.

You can also use automation to send out reminders and modifications, ensuring that changes are made as soon as they are received.

Rather than letting employees complete a task and then revising it in line with newly received instructions, your automated system can send instructions in real-time, ensuring that no time is wasted, making changes later on.

It also leaves a digital paper trail that can be called upon as evidence when a task is not completed in line with instruction.

Improved communication

Different teams use different tools. These tools can be specialized in team tasks, but they might also be various tools for communication. Implementing an automated chat software across the company can ensure that communication is more efficient.

While there might be information that does not need to be shared across teams, providing automated chat software can ensure shared information is easily accessible to all relevant teams. It not only improves communication, but it also keeps a record of valuable information and improves the efficiency as information need only be sent once.