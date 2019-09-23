How Technology is Changing the Trucking Industry

Technology is now changing the trucking industry in ways you could never have imagined. Thanks to the innovations made possible by the latest technology. We now see increased efficiencies in current transportation methods, and we also see some futuristic inventions that could reshape the way we travel.

Here are some of the latest technologies at the forefront of the transportation revolution:

Route Planning Using Internet of Things Technology

The basic premise of IoT technology is that everything – people as well as things – can be connected via networks. With transportation technology, IoT could impact route planning, accident prevention, and increased road safety.

In terms of route planning, vehicles could soon equip sensors that can talk to GPS services across the country. Then, they can devise the best route for trucks to take and display it for the driver.

According to reports, it will reduce traffic congestion and jams significantly. Trucks would be led to take the most optimal routes based on data, rather than human reactions that cause traffic backups.

During long-distance travel, this a technology that would be particularly helpful to truck drivers. It would not only map their routes but also help them stay connected with their clients and suppliers.

Safety and Accident Prevention

The American Automobile Association states that installing accident prevention technology in trucks will prevent as many as 63,000 truck crashes per year.

According to the AAA, the installation of lane-departure systems could help prevent 6,372 truck accidents, and even save up to 115 lives per year. Furthermore, the installation of video-based onboard monitoring safety systems could stop 63,000 truck accidents, and save up to 300 lives a year.

Automatic emergency braking systems could help prevent 5,294 crashes for large trucks, and save 55 lives.

For new trucks, air disc brakes could lead to the prevention of over 2,400 accidents, and save almost 40 lives per year.

Autonomous Trucks

Autonomous trucks are no longer a thing of fiction. Auto companies and even technology companies across the world have been working on perfecting this technology for the last few years.

Uber, the ride-hailing giant, in partnership with Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, carried out the first-ever commercial delivery using an autonomous truck in 2016. Since then, other companies, such as Volvo’s Vera, the autonomous electric trucks were given their first real-world job in Sweden.

The focus of using autonomous trucks is to remove human error, thereby significantly reducing road accidents and increasing safety.

In fact, according to a report by McKinsey & Co., autonomous trucks could reduce road accidents by a whopping 90%.

Another massive advantage of using such technology will be enormous cost savings for trucking companies. While the initial investment in an autonomous truck may be substantial, over some time, these vehicles will deliver significant cost advantages to their companies.

Conclusion

Driving a truck is considered to be one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States today. Truck accidents are responsible for more than 5,000 passenger vehicle deaths in the US every year.

More than 700 truckers die in crashes every year. Such severe truck accidents lead to expensive litigations and is also a considerable cost to the company. Not to mention the emotional and mental damage to those involved in the crash and their families. Fortunately, there will always be skilled truck accident lawyers that are ready to help.

Now, technology can reduce the chances of such accidents massively, increase efficiencies, reduce costs, save time, and thereby increase overall profitability for not just trucking companies, but also the truck drivers.