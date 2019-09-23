Car Technology That Can Help Prevent Accidents

According to the World Health Organization, as many as 1.25 million people die due to road accidents every single year, which is about 3.287 deaths per day. Another 20 to 50 million people are either injured or left disabled due to crashes. These accidents cost the world about $518 billion every year to the countries 1 to 2% of their annual GDP.

The majority of accidents take place due to distracted driving, drunk driving, and speeding. It is no surprise that accident cases frequently reach the courts of law, and victims needing the assistance of experienced DUI lawyers

Safety Systems in Cars

Here are some of the latest technologies that vehicles can now equip to prevent, or at least reduce road accidents:

Forward Collision Warning

The computer system in your car will give you an audible or visual signal, warning you of a possible collision if you do not take action.

Automatic Emergency Braking

When your car’s system detects that you could collide with the vehicle directly ahead of you, it automatically applies the emergency brakes in your car. There are two versions of this braking system – City Automatic Emergency Braking and High-Speed Automatic Emergency Braking. The former brake is used when you are traveling at city speeds to prevent a collision or reduce its impact. The latter is used if you are driving at highway speeds, and can only lessen the result of a crash.

Pedestrian Detection System

Cars today can also be equipped with pedestrian (and sometimes cyclist) detection systems, wherein a warning is issued and, if required, emergency brakes are applied automatically if you get too close to pedestrians.

Lane Departure Warning

In case you cross the lane marker, your car will give you a warning signal to get back in your lane.

Lane Keep Assist

Your car will automatically steer you back into your lane or will automatically brake if you cross the lane markings.

Blind Spot Warning

Every car has a blind spot, and this system helps you with a warning in case it detects a vehicle in your blind spot.

Rear Cross-Traffic Warning

Your car will tell you if there is cross traffic coming in from behind, but is still out of your rear camera range.

Read Automatic Emergency Braking

Your car automatically applies the brakes in case there is a chance that you could back into something behind your vehicle.

Lane Centering Assist

Vehicles also come equipped with a continuous assist mechanism to keep you in your lane.

Adaptive Cruise Control

Adaptive cruise control systems use lasers, cameras, radars, or a combination of the three to maintain a steady distance between your car and the one ahead, ensuring a safe following distance is followed. The system will also automatically slow down or even stop the vehicle in case of traffic, and then resume course after traffic clears.

Models of Cars Equipped with Car Safety Systems

If you are looking at ensuring you and your loved one’s safety, it would be a good idea to switch to a car that comes equipped with safety systems.

A few of the models that come equipped with car safety systems are the Acura, the Honda Accord, the Lexus ES, Toyota Prius, Nissan Rogue, Hyundai Sonata, Mazda CX-5, the Toyota Camry, Mitsubishi Outlander, and the Genesis G80.

The good thing is that as car safety consciousness grows, most automakers are now producing most of their models with standard safety features.