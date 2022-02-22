Where do Czechs go Sailing?

Traditionally Croatia has been the number one holiday destination for sun-seeking Czechs in the summer months. In recent years however the net has been cast further afield with many of our country’s travelers enjoying the best that Greece, Spain, and Egypt have to offer.

Cheap air-fare has undoubtedly helped Czechs to broaden their holiday horizons but another form of vacation travel is proving increasingly popular with intrepid Czech holidaymakers – sailboat.

The competitive prices of boat hire companies like Borrow a Boat has made this previously exclusive method of travel open to an ever-growing number of people. In this article, we take a look at some of the most popular sailing destinations for Czech tourists.

If you have any hidden gems of your own, be sure to let us know all about them in the comments section below. Without further ado, let’s look at the most frequented sailing routes for seafaring Czechs.

Croatia

Heading out in the car on a Sunday morning and taking a quick drive to the beach is not an option for citizens of the landlocked Czech Republic. It’s no wonder then that so many Czechs are drawn to Croatia, the sun-soaked country on the Adriatic Sea.

If you want to stand out from the crowd though, the best way to take in everything that Croatia has to offer is by boat. Start your trip at Seget Donji, which is only a 30-kilometer drive from Split. On your trip enjoy sunsets at Maslinica and the best of local cuisine on Solta.

One place to pencil in as a must-visit is Korcula Town, which is allegedly the birthplace of Venetian merchant Marco Polo. The great-walled town will instill you with a profound feeling of peace before your onward journey.

Hidden Gem: The aptly named…Hidden Bay. Stiniva Cove as it is known by the locals is a gorgeous hidden bay on the island of Lastovo. It’s hard to spot but well worth a visit, you won’t want to miss out on the fabulous local restaurants.

You won’t regret your trip to the beautiful, Hidden Bay.

Greece

If you’re feeling slightly more adventurous you might want to set sail around the Aegean Sea and explore some of Greece’s most idyllic islands. There are plenty of routes that travelers can take but one of the most captivating is a tour of the Cycladic Islands.

Starting from Naxos Marina you’ll travel onwards to Mykonos, Paros, Antiparos, Ios, and Santorini. This route gives you the best of both worlds; the lively party atmosphere of Mykonos along with the quaint and relaxed vibes of Antiparos and Ios.

Hidden Gem: Before heading back to Naxos for the culmination of your trip, ask your Captain to take you to Koufonissi. This tiny uninhabited islet is revered by locals and foreigners alike for its hidden coves, crystal clear beaches, and sumptuous views. You’ll simply love it!

A list of things to do on Ios, one of the destinations on your Cyclacid Island hopping trip

Spain

Don’t like to follow the crowds? Well, why not ditch the Czech stereotypes and instead head to Spain for a sailing holiday? The Balearic Islands provide a great basis for a sailing holiday. Starting in Palma sail to Puerto Andraitx to take in the views of the rocky west coast.

Then on to Puerto Pollensa to enjoy the beautiful wide bay and the quaint streets of the old town. Caja Rajada and Cala D’Or are next on the itinerary; two lovely small villages with stunning white sandy beaches.

If peace and tranquillity are a little boring for you, make sure to sample the world-famous nightlife in Magaluf, Majorca.

Hidden Gem: The last day of your sailing trip around the Balearics should be spent at Cabrera Island to the south of Mallorca. This nature reserve is the perfect place for snorkeling and inland exploration.

You’ll need a permit to visit Cabrera Island, once you get there you’ll understand why

Egypt

Only the most adventurous of travelers will leave Europe for the allure of Africa. There are plenty of sailing routes around Egypt but the best way to see the country is by hiring a Dahabiya and sailing down the famous Nile.

Like every other visitor to Egypt, you simply have to start your trip with the pyramids of Giza. They may be a tourist trap but they are well worth fighting your way through the crowds. There are so many sights to see from Giza onwards that it’s impossible to list them all in this article.

Sights that you must see include the four towering statues of Abu Simbel, the awe-inspiring Valley of the Kings, and the Karnak and Luxor Temples.

Hidden Gem: Dendera, situated on the west bank of the Nile is home to one of the most well-preserved temple complexes on the planet. Completed during the Roman times this complex gives you a great insight into what life was like in Ancient Egypt – an absolute must-see.

In Summary

If you’re adventurous enough there is an awful lot to see beyond the stereotypical confines of a traditional Czech holiday. By boat, Croatia is infinitely more stunning and enchanting as are Greece, Spain, and Egypt.

If you have any other recommendations for boating holidays, let us know in the comments section below.