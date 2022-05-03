The Best Theaters in Prague To Visit

If you want to get away from the hustle and bustle, simply and tastefully relax, then Prague is what you need. Here you can enrich yourself both spiritually and physically. The wonderful old city allows you to enjoy historical monuments, gardens, parks, museums, galleries, and theaters. And the capital of the Czech Republic is also famous for its delicious beer, hearty shank, and amazing fried cheese. A similar city to Prague is Istanbul. If you are not familiar with this place, we offer you to look at the tour in Istanbul online and be sure to visit this wonderful city. And in this article, we will talk about the best and most interesting theaters in Prague that are worth your attention.

Czech National Theatre

The main idea underlying the construction of the theater is expressed in a few words that adorn the auditorium of the nation for yourself. Indeed, the Czech people built this theater at their own expense, so initially, the theater was supposed to become a platform for national Czech art. For a long time, the theater continued to stage works of national art, both musical and dramatic. However, today his repertoire also includes works of world drama and music.

Prague State Opera

The opera is considered one of the most important theatrical stages in the country. Today, its repertoire includes both ballets and works by foreign authors, since the Czech repertoire is traditionally concentrated in the National Theatre. The theater managed to attract such famous artists as Melba, Enrique Caruso, and Leo Slezak to participate in its productions, Gustav Mahler and Richard Strauss, Erich Kleiber and Otto Klemperer conducted on this stage. This indicates that the atmosphere of this opera is very magical and only real professionals perform here.

The Speible and Hurvinek Theatre

The Speible and Hurvinek Theater is the pride of the Czech Republic. Images of the main characters can be seen on the facade of the theater. The fact is that a certain set of puppets is involved in all performances. Father and son always take part in each production – Speable and Hurvinek, representatives of two generations with different, sometimes opposed, views on life – “Fathers and Sons” in a puppet Czech version.

Reasons to visit theaters in Prague:

When visiting the theater, fantasy and creative thinking develop. This helps our brain work and, accordingly, we get better results in our careers and other areas of life.

Live acting. Everyone can watch a movie online, but the atmosphere that can be seen live will not be transmitted through a computer.

New acquaintances. You can meet people with common interests.

By attending theaters you can get a lot of positive emotions and cheerfulness. You can be inspired not only by the acting but also by the decor of the theater. This is a great way to have fun and relax on weekends or weekdays.

We hope this article has inspired you to go to the theatre. Remember, art and classics will always be in trend.