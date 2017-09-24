How to Create a Cool, Edgy Look

When it comes to our fashion sense, we all tend to stick with tried and tested styles that we are accustomed to. Many people are nervous about trying anything new, so their fashion sense remains the same year in, year out. However, variety is the spice of life and trying out different styles can be refreshing and exciting.

If you normally dress in quite a conservative or casual manner, now could be the time to try out something a little different. One thing you could try is a really cool, edgy look that is totally different from your normal one. Of course, this isn’t something that you would try out when you are heading to work or college. However, it is well worth trying out if you are going on a night out with friends.

What to buy to create your edgy look

In order to create your cool, edge look there are a number of products that you can look at purchasing. Some of these include:

Skintight jeans: When it comes to cool and edgy, skintight jeans are a must. You should choose them in dark colors such as black, dark grey, or dark blue. As a general rule of thumb, the tighter the better! You can find some that are adorned with studs around the pockets – these can add an even edgier element to your outfit.

The right jewelry and accessories: The accessories that you wear will play an important part in your overall appearance. You need to buy the right jewelry and accessories. For instance, you can head to the Bikerringshop online for some great edgy jewelry as well as accessories such as a crocodile leather wallet.

A leather coat or jacket: Another fashion essential to create this look is a leather jacket or coat. You can go for a biker style leather jacket if you are of a certain age. However, for younger people in their 20s and 30s, there is also the option of a long leather coat similar to the one that Keanu Reeves wears in The Matrix.

Edgy footwear: You need to complement your skintight jeans with the right footwear. Pointed-toe leather boots known as winkle pickers are a great choice, as these look great with tight jeans and will enable you to rock the cool look. Buckled leather or suede ankle boots are other good options. Avoid footwear such as sneakers or trainers, as this will look as though you simply forgot to change your shoes before heading out!

Black t-shirt or shirt: A black t-shirt or shirt/top is a vital element to complete your edgy look. Once you add this, you will look every bit the rock star. You can also opt for t-shirts with the names of bands on.

Make sure you remember to take things such as your hair into consideration. Use hair products to help you to create something unique that matches your overall look. Of course, you could get your hair cut and styled by professionals but remember, once that’s done you will be stuck with it until it grows back.