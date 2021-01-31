Steps to Take When Moving to a Major City

It’s easy to see why so many people flock to major metropolitan areas. Large cities simply have more culture, things to do, and career opportunities than many rural areas and small towns. As a result, a sizable number of young adults and people looking for jobs in creative fields bid farewell to their hometowns and seek their fortunes in more populous locales. Unsurprisingly, living in a big city for the first time represents a huge adjustment for many transplants. The smaller one’s hometown, the more trouble they’re liable to have during the adjustment phase. So, if you’ll soon be making the trek to a major population center, keep the following pointers close at hand.

Save Your Money

It’s no secret that big cities have a higher cost of living than small towns. The larger the city, the pricier the rental rates and housing costs. When living in a major city, the lion’s share of your monthly income is liable to go toward housing. That being the case, you must have a nest egg to fall back on. This means building up your savings in advance of the big move. While this may mean postponing your relocation, taking the time to save will ultimately be a boon to your new life.

Before moving to Los Angeles, for example, it’s recommended that you have at least $5,000 in savings. This will give you a little bit of time to get settled and find a job – assuming you don’t already have one lined up. Conversely, if you view yourself as risk-averse and aren’t confident in your abilities to find gainful employment expediently, aim for a minimum of $10,000. The more you save, the bigger your financial cushion – and the safer you’ll feel when it comes time for the big move.

Find Outside Storage Solutions

Given the exorbitant housing costs in many major cities, there’s a good chance you’ll have to settle for a residence that’s smaller than you’d prefer. While compact living conditions can be cumbersome, getting used to them is an essential part of life in certain cities. Needless to say, the more possessions you own, the more cramped your living space is likely to be. You can nip this problem in the bud by seeking out outside storage solutions. Luckily, finding affordable storage units in large cities is far from an arduous undertaking. For example, anyone searching for storage in Los Angeles should have an easy time locating units that perfectly suit their needs.

Have a Job Lined up in Advance

Unless you’re independently wealthy or have an enviable amount in savings, you’ll need to find gainful employment in your new locale. In light of how expensive big city life can be, seek out jobs with salaries that will enable you to live comfortably in the area you wish to move to. Risk-averse individuals would do well to have a job lined up in advance of the big move, as this will provide you with an additional layer of security and tremendous peace of mind . Getting a job in advance can also help narrow down your housing search. If you know exactly where you’ll be working, you can cut back on commute times by seeking out a residence within easy commuting distance.

Of course, this isn’t an option for everyone. Depending on your profession and level of experience, you may not find many companies willing to hire non-local applicants. Furthermore, some employers make a point of limiting prospective hires to people who live in the locales in which they’re based. While this may seem unfair, it’s generally easier for employers to hire people who are ready to start work immediately than applicants who need to tend to all the complications associated with relocation before reporting for their first day.

If you’ve spent most of your life in a small town, wanting to relocate to a major metropolitan area is perfectly understandable. In a large city, you’re likely to have access to more career opportunities, entertainment options, and personal connections. However, as anyone who made the jump from townie to city dweller can attest, you’re practically guaranteed to go through an adjustment phase. In the interest of making this transition as seamless and stress-free, simply utilize the measures discussed above.