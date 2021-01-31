Drew Brees to Retire After a Sad Performance

New Orleans Saints legendary quarterback Drew Brees is nearing the end of his career. He played very poorly in what will likely be his last game. Read more in this article prepared by Meta.reviews

The Saints lost to the Buccaneers 20-30. The 42-year-old Brees, for whom this will probably be his last game, looked very bad on the field. He finished 19-of-34 for 134 yards, three interceptions (something he had never done in a playoff game), and one touchdown.

This kind of game has become a habit for Brees. He lost his throwing power back in the 2020 season and didn’t make a single pass for 20 yards in the last match.

Brees’ career statistics, though, are impressive. He is the all-time leading passer in passing yards and has been named the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards per season seven times. Also, Brees has been No. 1 in passing touchdowns four times and in completion percentage six times.

Drew Brees is without a doubt a legend. Despite his svelte body, he has been one of the league’s most effective passers for several years. It was his accuracy that helped the New Orleans Saints, a club Drew has played for since 2006, win the league title in 2009. He was named MVP of Super Bowl XLIV. Brees was also named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year in 2010.

While playing consistently well, the quarterback has never been named MVP of the season. Yet, it’s not that Drew isn’t talented enough. It’s just that other players have been a little luckier than he has been in different seasons.

For a very long time, Brees has rightfully been considered a quarterback who always acts without error. That’s why it’s so frustrating to realize that in Drew’s farewell game, he probably would have needed to be replaced for the Saints to come close to winning. But team coach Sean Payton didn’t dare ask Brees to leave the field in a game like this, despite his 38.1 passer rating. But this could be understood as we’re talking about Drew Brees himself, the hero of New Orleans! And even his poor play in the last game doesn’t diminish the past merits of a quarterback who will go down in history thanks to his numerous records.