What all Travelers Should Know: The Solution to a Problem Most Travelers Encounter

Most travelers value the joy and freedom travel brings to their life. But one common logistic problem occurs at some part of a journey. For most people, it’s inevitable to bring belongings when traveling and that can create some challenges when you want to utilize all of your time on holiday. Luckily, a new solution has arrived.

Less Luggage Storage in Stations, Airports and Public areas

Due to safety regulations, less space and more travelers, luggage storage options in train stations, airports, museums, and other public areas are decreasing. These tendencies have made room for a different take on how to solve the problem of luggage storage when traveling…

The Solution: Luggage Storage in Local Shops – Right at Your Fingertips

The market for luggage storage has changed rapidly in the last couple of years. In the light of on-demand services, more convenience and flexibility, a new type of luggage storage has emerged. Sharing-economy concepts like LuggageHero is on a mission to free travelers from their luggage by letting them drop it off at a local shop, café, hotel or even pub. The company was founded in 2016 and has grown fast ever since. The initial idea was based on solving the common issue of an Airbnb user: Early check out and hours wasted before the flight. The first shop was convinced by the concept in Copenhagen and not long after travelers in London could also benefit from this new way of storing luggage. Currently, it is active in Copenhagen, New York, and London with more than 350 shops, and 36 new cities will be concurred by the end of 2019. This will allow even more travelers to enjoy using the concept all over the world. All bookings and payments are done online, and you only pay for the hours you’ve spent, making the process as seamless and convenient as possible for the users. The times of wasting hours in a café or at the airport before your flight has come to an end.