Travel abroad is coming back: How to Prepare and Stay Safe

You can now travel abroad. Yay! However, while worldwide vaccination provides some promise of safety from the Coronavirus pandemic, it won’t happen overnight. In the meantime, there are some precautions that you could take to protect both yourself and others as you travel.

How to prepare and stay safe while traveling abroad

Check local travel requirements, rules, and restrictions.

If you are traveling abroad, it would be wise to check with local, state, and territorial governing entities on their travel restrictions, rules, and regulations before booking your ticket. Some of the most common rules may include wearing a mask, getting tested, or getting quarantined for 14 days.

By checking these requirements beforehand, you’ll be saving yourself lots of delays and unpleasant surprises when you arrive at your destination. Remember that restrictions may change rapidly regarding local conditions; therefore, it would be wise to keep tabs on any updates as your trip gets closer.

Travel and testing

For vaccinated people

If you have been fully vaccinated, you won’t have to be fully vaccinated in the UK before getting into or out of the country unless the destination you are traveling to requires you. If you are traveling to the UK, you’ll need to provide documentation of a negative test within three days or recovery from COVID-19 before you travel.

Unvaccinated people

If you haven’t been vaccinated, the ECDC recommends that you get tested three days before your trip and three to five days after your trip. If you test negative, reduce non-essential activities for five days, and if you’ve not gotten tested, stay at home for ten days. If you test positive, stay at home and self-isolate.

Stay safe when you travel

If you are traveling abroad, it’s recommended that you wear a mask that fully covers your mouth as well as the nose every time you are in public, even if you are fully vaccinated. If you haven’t been vaccinated, it would be best if you followed these recommendations to stay safe:

Wear a mask

Maintain a distance of six feet between you and others

Avoid contact with any sick persons

Limit contact with frequently touched surfaces

Avoid touching your eyes and mouth

Sanitize often

Refrain from eating or drinking in public

Staying safe when using public transportation

Air travel

It’s hard to get infected in the plane because of how the air is circulated; however, crowded planes can make it difficult to distance socially. While the TSA has made it a point to clean and disinfect surfaces, there are measures that you could still take to keep safe during your trip.

You should wear a mask at all times.

Hold your passes directly to the scanner to be scanned and hold them up for inspection.

You may carry one bottle of sanitizer of up to 12 ounces

Place personal items such as keys and wallets in a carrier bag for easy inspection

Place food items in carrier bags separate from personal items for easy inspection

Sanitize your hands before and after going through screening

Car travel

Make as few stops as possible

Pack your face masks and sanitizer

Prepare food and water to take on your trip

Use a disinfectant wipe on handles before fueling your car and sanitize your hands after

If you need to pick meals on the road, go to a drive-through or get curbside service.

Hotels and lodgings

Before booking your room in hotels and lodgings, it would be good to check on the administration’s steps to protect the guests and staff. Check if:

There are any enhanced cleaning procedures

If there are any social distancing measures

If there are any contactless payments

If the guests and staff use masks

If there is a satisfying protocol in case any guest gets ill

Make a packing list

Your packing list should include:

Tissues

Sanitizer

Face mask (60% alcohol)

Disinfectant wipes (70% alcohol)

Thermometer

Get COVID-19 travel insurance

To wrap up

If you have to travel abroad, it would be best to ensure that you have a safe trip by avoiding exposure to the coronavirus. Practice the safety precautions listed above, and you’ll have reduced the chances by a great deal. I hope you have a great trip, and be sure to stay safe.