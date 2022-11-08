5 Must-See Places In The Philippines That Will Inspire Your Next Vacation

Whenever we talk about the Philippines, we think of white sandy beaches, lush rainforests, diverse wildlife, and budget-friendly prices. You may be surprised to learn that these are not the only reasons why you should add this Southeast Asian country to your travel bucket list. Here are five must-see places in the Philippines to inspire your next vacation. Book your flight now.

Bohol

With its beautiful beaches, lush rainforests, and friendly people, Bohol is a prime destination for those looking to get away from it all. Though it’s just an hour’s flight from Manila, Bohol feels worlds away. The island is much more laid back than other parts of the country and visitors can easily find themselves feeling like they are on a remote island rather than just off the coast of one. Famous for its large population of tarsiers, many tours will take you through the jungle and into their natural habitat. Other popular tourist destinations include Chocolate Hills (which looks like a carpet of chocolate), Kawasan Falls (with over six levels of waterfalls), and Baclayon Church (located at the heart of old Baclayon town).

Coron, Palawan

The province of Palawan is one of the most beautiful provinces in the country and is a popular tourist destination. There are several places to explore while you’re there, including Calauit Wildlife Sanctuary, Mount Mantalingahan Protected Landscape, and Mount Balagbag Protected Landscape. However, if you’re looking for an adventure that will inspire your next vacation, head to Coron for some world-class diving with a Coron Palawan package deal .

Baguio, Luzon

Baguio is the summer capital of the Philippines and is famous for its pine trees, pleasant climate, and delicious food. The city’s mix of Spanish and American architecture makes it a charming place to spend an afternoon exploring. There are also plenty of restaurants serving local delicacies such as Baguio ice cream (made from coconut milk), street vendors selling lumpia (a popular spring roll), and hole-in-the-wall coffee shops. The best way to get around town is by tricycle. You’ll find locals on these tricycles waiting around all over the city center with their vehicles parked nearby.

Davao, Mindanao

Davao is a city on the island of Mindanao, an island and region of The Philippines. Known for its diverse culture and a strong sense of independence, Davao has been hailed as one of the most livable cities in Asia. It’s a great place to visit if you’re looking for places to explore that are off the beaten path. You can enjoy the cool weather by going diving or trekking through its nearby mountains or try your luck at fishing during the dry season. After some exploring around town, head over to Crocodile Park for a close encounter with some live crocodiles.

Cebu, Visayas

Cebu is a popular destination for tourists. From the sandy beaches to its lively downtown, this city has it all. Some of Cebu’s top attractions include Malapascua Island, Fort San Pedro, and Basilica del Sto. Nino, and Magellan’s Cross. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing day at the beach or an adventure on land and sea, Cebu has something to offer everyone. If you’re feeling adventurous, head out to one of the many waterfalls that are scattered throughout the island. You can also take a dip in one of Cebu’s many beautiful lakes.