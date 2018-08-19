Top 3 Czech Sports Legends of All Time

Sport is an integral part of Czech people’s lives. They don’t just get involved in the games but also vehemently support their favorite players. A great multitude of Czechs also bet actively on football matches and their favorite players. Considering that more and more online bookies are offering best betting offers to interested punters, the popularity of football betting is at an all-time high in the Czech Republic today.

Although there have been many legends in the Czech sporting history, here, we bring you three of the most loved sportspersons from the country.

Pavel Nedvěd

Pavel is without a doubt one of the best midfielders in the modern times. Also called as the “The Czech Fury” he was best known for his endless paces and the capability to clutch scores. He initiated his professional career by representing Sparta Prague and won two leagues which brought him to the international limelight and also secured his position in the team for 1996 Euro Cup. Very soon he grew to become the best player on the field and was backed by punters everywhere.

After his rise, he moved on to Lazio FC in Italy where he won the ’00 Serie A Cup and the Winner’s Cup in his 2-1 win. From 2001 to 2009 he was associated with Juventus. During his transfer, everyone had high expectations of him as he was going to replace Zinedine Zidane, the legendary midfielder. By his exceptional performances in two Serie A finals and the 2003 Champions League, he proved his worth. He also received the European Footballer of the Year award in the same year. In his later years in the game, he became the skipper of the National team.

Martina Navrátilová

Martina has been acclaimed as “the greatest singles, doubles and mixed doubles player” by Billie Jean King which in retrospect sounds no less than absolute truth. One of the most decorated tennis players of all times, she holds 167 singles titles, 177 doubles titles, 20 Wimbledon trophies, 74-match winning single streaks and a total of 18 grand slams. Looking at her numbers, hardly any other tennis player can come close to her achievements.

At a young age of 18, she had decided to seek political asylum in New York because the Czech Sports Federation wanted her to quit the game. By this time she had already played two grand slams, and in three years she climbed up the ranks to become World Number 1. After creating a record of winning 6 grand slams in a row, in 2008 she returned back to her homeland and was lovingly welcomed by everyone.

Jaromír Jágr

Jaromír till today holds the record for the highest scores in NHL by a European player. Had he been around in the high-scoring matches of the 1980s, perhaps he would have risen to the 2ndhighest scorer of all times. From 1998 to 2001, he consistently held the position of top-scorer of the league. His other feats include 2 Lester B. Pearson awards and the Hart Trophy in 1999. In the 2004-05 NHL matches, the love for him among Czech fans increased manifolds when he announced his association with HC Kladno, his hometown team. In every match, all tickets were completely sold out.

In 1998, he gave Czech a gold medal in ice-skating and also lifted two Stanley Cup trophies. He is fondly loved by all Czech nationals and was asked to become the flag-bearer of the country in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.