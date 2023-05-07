Therapy Devices That Can Safely Be Used At Home

With the rise in healthcare costs, many people are turning to at-home therapy devices to alleviate pain and improve their overall well-being. Advances in technology have made it possible for people to access a variety of therapy devices that were once only available in medical settings. However, it’s important to note that not all therapy devices are safe to use at home. In this article, we will explore some of the therapy devices that can be safely used at home, as well as their benefits and precautions.

Statistics:

According to the National Health Interview Survey , over 27 million Americans used complementary health approaches such as yoga, chiropractic, and massage therapy in 2017. This shows that people are increasingly interested in alternative therapies to manage their health and well-being.

Some of the most popular devices:

TENS machine: TENS stands for Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, a device that uses low voltage electrical current to relieve pain. It can be used for back pain, arthritis, and fibromyalgia.

Foam rollers: Foam rollers are cylindrical foam devices that can be used for self-myofascial release (SMR). SMR is a technique that involves applying pressure to certain points on the body to relieve muscle tension and soreness.

Vega devices by Sensonica: A new line of non-pharmacologic therapy devices based on scientific research and the Gertsenshtein effect.

Hand-held massagers: Hand-held massagers are devices that can apply pressure and vibration to muscles. They can be used for conditions such as neck pain, back pain, and plantar fasciitis.

Light therapy devices: Light therapy devices use specific wavelengths of light to treat conditions such as seasonal affective disorder, acne, and psoriasis.

Infrared heat lamps: Infrared heat lamps can provide heat therapy for conditions such as muscle strains, arthritis, and sinusitis.

Acupressure mats: Acupressure mats are mats with small plastic spikes designed to stimulate pressure points on the body. They can be used for conditions such as back pain, neck pain, and headache.

It’s important to note that while some of these devices can be helpful for certain conditions, it’s always best to consult a healthcare provider before using them to ensure they are safe and effective for your needs.

Benefits of at-home therapy devices:

One of the main benefits of at-home therapy devices is convenience. People can use them at their own pace and in the comfort of their homes. This can be especially helpful for people with busy schedules or those who live in rural areas where access to medical facilities may be limited.

Another benefit of at-home therapy devices is cost savings. While some devices can be expensive, they may be more cost-effective in the long run than ongoing medical appointments and treatments. Additionally, some insurance plans may cover the cost of certain therapy devices.

Real Case Study:

One example of a successful at-home therapy device is using a foam roller for plantar fasciitis. Plantar fasciitis is a common foot condition that can cause pain and discomfort in the heel and arch of the foot. Foam rolling is a technique that involves using a foam roller to apply pressure to certain areas of the body to relieve muscle tension and soreness.

In a case study published in the International Journal of Sports Physical Therapy, a 44-year-old woman with plantar fasciitis was able to reduce her symptoms by using a foam roller at home. The woman had been experiencing pain in her right foot for several months and had tried various treatments without success.

She began using a foam roller on the bottom of her foot for five minutes each day. After four weeks, she reported a significant reduction in pain and could resume her normal activities without discomfort. The foam roller allowed her to apply pressure to the affected area and release tension in the muscles of her foot.

Link to the case study: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5932411/

Wrap Up:

While at-home therapy devices can be safe and effective, it’s essential to use them properly to avoid injury or exacerbation of existing conditions. Always read the instructions carefully and consult a healthcare provider before using any device.

At-home therapy devices can be a safe and effective way to manage pain and improve overall well-being. However, it’s essential to use them properly and consult with a healthcare provider before beginning any new therapy regimen. By taking precautions and using these devices as directed, people can experience the benefits of therapy devices from the comfort of their homes.