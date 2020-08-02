Naya Clinics: Leading the Way into the Future of Therapy

Telepsychology or online therapy might not be an entirely new concept, but it is only in recent years that it’s been as accessible today. Anytime you are engaging with a counselor or therapist through your mobile phone, laptop, or tablet, you are taking part in telepsychology. It is much more convenient and, in some cases, more affordable. On top of that, patients like that it offers them some semblance of anonymity and control over their privacy. Due to its popularity, there are plenty of platforms offering online therapy, whether paid or free. However, not all of them have 20 years of experience.

Sam Nabil, the founder of Naya Clinics, was a marketing manager for a sports club for many years before realizing his true calling. During his stint, he worked with big names such as Maradona and Zidane when he discovered that he had more to offer the world. He decided to harness the internet’s power and offer his services globally to those who need it. His life’s mission is to help improve the quality of life for others through counseling and building relationships.

Naya Clinics was built on the foundation of creating the best life for any individual. Everyone deserves to know peace, and Sam Nabil is determined to provide it. “There is a balance for everyone,” he says, “a perfect balance by which complete peace is achieved. “Whether it’s learning how to communicate with your life partner, your in-laws, or building stronger relationships with your colleagues, Nabil believes that everyone has the inherent potential. But whether they live up to it, is another story.

“Life is messy; sometimes, we need to know whether we’re doing the right thing if we’re on the right track. It takes confidence to live fulfilling lives.” He explains, saying the relationships are delicate things but not in the way we think they are. Oftentimes, we sacrifice our happiness because we don’t want to upset the other party, but this will create unnecessary stress and, overall, create a negative situation that neither parties benefit from.

With the internet, Nabil was able to reach a wider audience in America. However, unlike avaricious businesses, Nabil believes in offering only the very best, especially for his clients. But he also wants to keep his services accessible to all. This is why he offers online life coaching to his international clients. He is unable to provide his counseling services to that outside of certain states in America where he and his therapists are licensed.

Going online also meant that patients no longer have an excuse to put off counseling. Whether you are suffering from undue stress or feel that your relationship is not living up to your expectations, Naya Clinics has the solution. It only takes one click of a button for you to start getting your life back on track.