COVID 19: Keep Communities Safe and Healthy with These Effective Tips

Since the first cases of coronavirus, most commonly known as COVID-19, were announced in Wuhan, China, in January 2020. Some countries have started to implement wide community lockdowns, and health officials have started publishing safety guidelines to stop the spread of the virus. This situation has caused many people around the world to feel scared and anxious about contracting the virus.

To date, public health officials have reported tens of thousands of cases of COVID-19 all around the world. Social media channels and online forums have asked about how to stay away from getting COVID-19. This article is a guide that tackles effective ways to avoid getting any symptoms of the virus at home, at work, and while traveling.

How to stay safe within your Community

Based on the guidelines set by numerous health officials and recommendations from experts, COVID-19 appears to spread faster through respiratory droplets by coughing or sneezing. In the light of the evidence showed, the World Health Organization recommends preventive measures to reduce exposure to droplets.

During day-to-day activities, people staying from their houses can follow these safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus and prevent it from infecting your family.

Wear Face Mask

Health officials have recommended that people should wear cloth face masks in public areas where it can be difficult to achieve physical distancing. It will help slow the spread of the virus from people who do not know that they are carrying the virus. To see more about the best face mask to purchase, click here . Always wear face masks while continuing to practice safe social distancing.

Wash Hands

Clean the hands regularly with soap, and if you touched any surface, immediately sanitize your hands with alcohol. The CDC recommends that alcohol and sanitizer should contain at least 60% alcohol, and people should wash their hands for a good 20 seconds. Experts also believe that one round of Happy Birthday is enough to fully clean your hands.

Clean Surfaces

Always make it a habit to regularly clean your kitchen area and living room or the area where household members spend most of their time. Clean it with a disinfectant that can be found in supermarkets that are proven effective to kills germs and viruses.

Avoid Crowded Areas

Stay away from places where most people flock, such as gatherings, meetings, and any social event happening in your community. People who got the virus can be asymptomatic and unknowingly spread the virus. For people over 60 years old and with any existing health condition are susceptible to the virus and prohibited to go out of the house.

Close Contact

As much as possible try to avoid people who show flu-like symptoms, including coughing and sneezing. It is a precautionary step recommended by health officials for everyone to follow.

How to keep safe at Work

Going to the office may seem pretty scary, especially when there is an idea of a virus outbreak. However, some simple safety measures can help ease and prevent from getting infected. According to the World Health Organization recommendations, the same from above applies to this situation, but the following are the most important safety tips:

Clean Regularly

Employees and owners must regularly clean work stations and any objects in continual use. It is to keep the next person safe from the virus. Continual use items are phones, computer keyboards, elevator buttons, and handrails.

Wash Hands

This is the most important thing of all. Always wash your hands regularly. Clean it with soap and water or use sanitizer if no water and soap are available.

Reach out

Concerned employees may contact their employer about the potential impact of COVID-19 and know what preventive measures they have implemented in their possible coming back to work.

How to keep Healthy amidst a Pandemic

Since many people are obliged to stay at home, it can impose health risks as well. Not because of the virus but the anxiety people get when they are secluded from their normal life. This is a challenge for many in these times of social distancing and home quarantine. Here are some tips that everyone can do to maintain healthily and fit while the world is fighting its battle against the virus.

Stay Fit and Active

Gyms may be closed, but there are many safe alternatives to getting into shape without the need to out of the house. One of them is aerobics. It can be done at home and only requires a small space in your house. Push-up, jumping-jacks, and other easy 5-minute workout routines are great ways to stay fit away from the gym. However, if you want to breathe fresh air and missing nature, going for a brisk walk or jog in an uncrowded place is still considered safe.

Get enough Sleep

Having a good night’s sleep is very important in everyone’s overall health. According to studies, it shows that sleep helps the immune system to get stronger. The CDC recommends people ages 18-60 years old to get eight or more hours of sleep per night to achieve healthy living.

Self-Care

During this unprecedented time, it is okay to make yourself happy from time to time. If shopping is one thing that makes you happy, splurge yourself in buying things online. If you love cooking, cook for your meal and share it with your relative or neighbors. Personal care promotes overall wellness.

Stay Connected

Talking with loved ones while in quarantine can help reduce anxiety. Take time to use social media apps such as Facebook and Zoom to help keep in touch with those you love. Now is the perfect time to fully grab this opportunity to show love and support for people who need emotional support and love.

It is valid to have an emotional breakdown in this time of the pandemic. However, everyone should also do their part to help medical front liners fight this battle. By following different safety guidelines such as washing hands, wearing a face mask, and maintaining social distancing, all these safety precautions can save a life. It only takes 20 seconds.