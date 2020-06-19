The Best Technologies Transforming the Casino Online Experience

Undoubtedly, the casino industry is one of the largest industries globally. Technology is redefining a myriad of industries and change the way we chat, eat, play, and socialize. Casinos have not been left behind in tapping to these advanced technologies. With several casino online platforms, you can play exciting games, slots, and poker anywhere in the world.

The AI development and an array of concierge apps, exciting bonuses, and fair games, there is a lot to be enthralled about. Here are the best technologies that are redefining the casino industry.

Data Modeling and Predictive Analytics

The ability to mine data has revolutionized the business sector. It provides a competitive advantage and draws the line between business failure and its success. Operators are using data modeling and predictive analytics to learn the behavior patterns of punters, the best games, and players’ needs. When this wealth of data is collected, the casinos will have invaluable information regarding both brick-and-mortar and online games.

Through data mining, casino operators will be able to create new games customized to existing punters. The can gain enough traction and stand at a competitive edge.

RFID Technology

Radio Frequency Identification is a smart technology advancement that allows bookmakers to track labels on casino chips. It enables casinos to get the exact whereabouts of their chips. Just in case they get lost, they can automatically deactivate them. It is a substantial help to prevent rampant theft of chips and other crimes.

The thief might steal the chip, but with the help of RFID technology, authorities will deactivate them, rendering them valueless. More, the tech can be used in determining how often players play and the amount they use.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming

We cannot talk about smart technology without mentioning VR and AR. Online casinos are tapping into these technologies. It helps in filtering down the gaming industry. Today, it’s possible to play slots and poker with wearable capabilities.

Today, headsets are designed to help you play VR games with ease. The leading brands include HTC’s Vive and Sony’s PlayStation RV. If you’re a fan of illusions and video games, these devices are cool to have.

Facial Recognition

Technology offers more help other than developing top-notch games and better information. It enhances the safety of punters too. Undoubtedly, the casino is a huge industry that generates billions of dollars. However, it’s marred with crimes that put staff and gamblers in danger.

Luckily, the introduction of facial recognition scanners helps in identifying culprits before they commit their heinous acts.

There are also advanced CCTV cameras that can pick the details of a person. It could be the car registration number. Tech can go as far as stopping counterfeit chips and card switching.

Final Words

The gaming world keeps on growing, which leads to stiff competition. It’s also faced with a plethora of challenges that put gamblers at risk. That’s why these technologies are helping the casino world to enhance their operation as well as protecting the consumers.