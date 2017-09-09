Hurricane Irma Live Stream: Where is it now? Watch Live

Hurricane Irma has been getting closer and closer to the continental United States before its expected landfall in Florida. The hurricane was over Cuba from early Saturday morning to the early afternoon. It’s expected to arrive to Florida on Sunday morning. Watch the live stream and see the exact location of Hurricane Irma:
Irma Updates September 9, 2017
- Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Category 3 storm
- But it’s expected to regain its strength before slamming into Florida on Sunday
- Hurricane Irma has killed at least 20 people and continues its destructive march across the Caribbean
- Irma left nearly 1 million people without power in Puerto Rico after it wreaked havoc in Barbuda
- Nearly every building on the Caribbean island of Barbuda was damaged
- Georgia’s governor has ordered a mandatory evacuation for coastal areas starting on Saturday
- The hurricane has left thousands homeless in French Caribbean island territories
- The forecast shows the storm reaching Florida on Sunday and making its way up Florida over Monday
- On September 4, a state of emergency was declared in all of Florida’s 67 counties
- Florida residents started stocking up on groceries and water to prepare for the hurricane