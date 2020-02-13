10 Reasons Why South Africa is Czech Republicans Most Visited African Destination

Starting to plan your family holiday and you don’t know where to go yet? These destinations in South Africa will convince you to visit the largest country in Southern Africa. South Africa is the 24th largest country (land area) in the world, and it offers history, adventure, great food, and the best wildlife.

You can land at O.R Tambo airport in Johannesburg, drive to the East to start your visit in the Kruger Park, and The Panorama Route, fly down to Cape Town or Durban and drive to some of the most famous landmarks in South Africa. Here is a list of attractions and activities that you can add to your itinerary on your South African Tour.

​

1. Kruger National Park

It is one of the biggest reserves in Africa and the largest game reserve in South Africa. The Kruger is home to more than 140 mammal species, including the ‘Big 5’ – lion, elephant, rhino, leopard and cape buffalo. You can go on a Kruger Park Safari on an open vehicle through the park or experience a guided walk, where you will explore the park on foot with an armed guard and see things differently than from a vehicle.

​

2. Mpumalanga – Panorama Route

The Panorama Route is a scenic route along the Escarpment of Mpumalanga, with one of the largest canyons on earth in the middle of it. Some of the top attractions on the route are the Long Tom Pass, The Pinnacle Rock, God’s Window, Three Rondavels, Mac-Mac Falls, and Bourke’s Luck Potholes.

​

3. Cradle of Humankind & Sterkfontein Caves

Here you will have the opportunity to learn about bones and stones all in one visit. It is one of the 10 World Heritage Sites in South Africa, home to about 40% of the world’s human ancestor fossils. You can experience the Sterkfontein Caves and go on a tour above ground or be adventurous and crawl deeper into the caves.

4. Sun City Resort

Sun City Resort offers visitors a wide variety of accommodation: family units, luxury hotels, and much more. There will also never be a dull moment with a list of activities for the whole family to enjoy. Things to do include golfing, game viewing, water sports, spa treatments, and kids’ activities.

5. Historical Tours in South Africa

South Africa has such a rich history to offer from where it all started in 1652 when the first facts were recorded. If history interests you, you will not be disappointed if you take any of the tours on offer at the Voortrekker Museum in Pretoria, the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg, or going on a Soweto Tour.

​

6. Cape Town –Table Mountain, Cape Point& Boulders Beach

Table Mountain is the most iconic landmark in South Africa. You can either take a ride up along the cableway or hike up the mountain if you are feeling adventurous. At the top of the mountain, you can see the mother city of South Africa, Cape Town, and also see Robben Island. At Cape Point Nature Reserve, you have a variety of activities to choose from: take a ride on the Funicular or the Flying Dutchman, you can walk the shipwreck trail, visit the old lighthouse or explore the monuments of Vasco da Gama and Bartolomeu Dias. On route from or back to Cape Town, you can stop and visit the African Penguin colony at Boulders Beach in Simonstown. It is the only place in the world that you can get that close to the penguins, and you spot them while you walk through the dunes and vegetation.

7. Western Cape – Cape Winelands & Cape West Coast

South Africa has the most spectacular wine routes that you can choose from to experience how the best wines are made and also taste some of the produce. These wine routes include Franschhoek Wine Route, Helderberg Wine Route, Durbanville Wine Route, and Stellenbosch Wine Route, to name a few. Each of these routes has lists of wine farms that you can visit. While you are planning your road trip to visit the wine farms, you can also explore the West Coast, north of Cape Town, where you can see places like Melkbosstrand, Blaauwberg Nature Reserve, Koeberg Private Nature Reserve, Yzerfontein and Langebaan.

8. Oudtshoorn – Cango Caves

Situated just outside Oudtshoorn, are the magnificent Cango Caves, the caves are about 1000m (3 300ft) long. The biggest chamber is more or less 300m (980ft). You will see countless dripstone formations and Cleopatra’s Needle, one of the main attractions. It stands 9 meters high and is at least 150.000 years old. You have a choice to explore the caves as a heritage tour or an adventure tour.

​

9. Garden Route – Knysna Forest, Bloukrans Bridge& Tsitsikamma National Park

From caves to forests. The Knysna Forest offers hiking trails through exotic and local trees, tree ferns, creepers, and flowers, it is also home to the Knysna Loerie that you very seldom see, but always hear. The Tsitsikamma National Park is where the Storms River meets the ocean, and has a variety of its hiking trails. Storms River is also the well-known river where you can throw yourself more than 200 meters down, from the highest bungee in the world, at Bloukrans Bridge.

10. Durban City, Shark Diving& uShaka Marine World

Durban has a whole list of attractions and activities of its own. You can go on a historical tour through the famous city, as well as a tour exploring the villages and battlefields in the area. You can tick another activity off your bucket list and experience shark diving in a steel cage, where you will be up close with Tiger Sharks, Bull Sharks, and many more. Something for the whole family to enjoy is a trip to uShaka Marine World, a marine theme park that offers penguin shows, dolphin shows, sea life, and fun water rides.

With this list, you will be able to plan your next holiday. South Africa has so much to offer, come, and see for yourself what the South African tourism hype is all about.