Weekend Trip From Mumbai To Goa

Mumbai is the hotspot for all the big things – great jobs, good food, fancy pubs and malls and the ocean waves splashing on the marine drive. But, somehow the city keeps everyone so busy that people often need a small break. And, if you are also thinking on the same lines, I have something very useful for you. This weekend pack a small bag, keep your beach clothes and hit the Goan coastline.

Traveling

If you are an expat working the Monday to Friday job, try and leave a little early on Friday and take a bus or the train to Goa. I would suggest you book a train ticket since it is faster. If you leave around 5pm, you will reach Goa just in time for lunch.

While returning, Goa to Mumbai flights are available regularly, and it can be easy for you to reach office in time. Take your office clothes with you so that you can go to your workplace directly from the airport.

Itinerary

Start your trip from the Panjim Kadamba Bus Terminus and rent a car to avoid any hassle.

Day 1

For the first stop on the first day, start with visiting the Reis Magos Fort and look around the place. It is open from 9:30am to 6am. After getting a quick tour of the place, hop on the car and drive to the next stop which is the Aguada Fort.

End the first day with an amazing and chilling experience by the Calangute Beach.

Day 2

Even for the second day, start off from the Panjim Kadamba Bus Stand. Dedicate this day to seeing the raw history and heritage of Goa and start with the Basilica of Bom Jesus which is located just 9km away from the Bus Stop.

Following that, move on to visiting the Se Cathedral and then drive to the spot of the Mandovi River for a fantastic experience of the River Cruise. Hop on a boat jetty and take in the beautiful and serene environment and just enjoy the peace it brings.

Accommodation

If you are looking for a luxurious getaway, book yourself a hotel. To find the best deals visit the popular websites for hotel bookings. However, if you do not wish to spend a lot of money, then you can book a room at one of the cool hostels. All the hostels follow the bed and breakfast concept and are very convenient. Another option for the travels with a budget is to look for homestays in Goa.

Things To Do While You Are In Goa

1. Water Sports

When you are at the beach apart from relaxing and unwinding, you should indulge in some thrilling water sports. Nothing beats a good adrenaline rush and then grabbing some lunch at the shacks with Fenni or a chilled beer. Most of the beaches have arrangements for adventure sports like parasailing, jet skiing, speed boating, water skiing, banana ride, Ringo ride, water surfing, kite surfing, water zorbing and much more.

If you are interested in Kayaking, the Sunset Backwaters is the best place. Also, if you want to go scuba diving or snorkeling, you should visit the Grand Island.

2. Visit The Butterfly Conservatory

On this visit save half a day to visit this Conservatory in Ponda. The place has the biggest collection of butterflies both local and exotic ones. It feels so good to be surrounded by these colorful, happy, fluttering creatures that you feel like a small child again. The best part is that not only do you see these butterflies, you can also feed them and watch them gather nectar from the flowers! On your way back from the conservatory, you can stop by at the Spice Plantations and have a look at all the spice plants. The plantations also offer elephant rides and cashew juice.

3. River Cruises and Play With Dolphins

For those who plan to spend a little time playing with the Dolphins, getting up close and experiencing something different, I would say you should head to Fort Aguada, Panaji or Sinquerim. At these beaches, several agents offer tours which include sighting a dolphin and then playing with the cute creatures.

However, if you want just to have good food and enjoy the weather with some nice music, you should opt for River Cruises near Mandovi.

4. Crab Catching Tour

Crab catching is quite exciting and equally thrilling. I personally booked myself a tour with a local agent but if you do not want to pay some agent, visit a local village’s fisherman community and ask them to take you on a small spin. The “koblem,” the net used for catching crabs will be all yours, and you can go all out and fetch some dinner.