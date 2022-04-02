Vikki Nicolai La Crosse Travel Expert Discusses How to Plan Your First Cruise

Are you thinking about taking your first cruise? If so, you’re in for a treat! Cruising is a great way to see the world and relax simultaneously. However, it can be daunting if it’s your first time cruising. Don’t worry – we’re here to help! In this article, Vikki Nicolai La Crosse, WI travel enthusiast, will walk you through everything you need to know before planning your first cruise. We’ll cover topics such as when to go, what type of cruise to choose, and how to find the best deals. So read on for all the info you need to make your cruising dreams a reality!

When to Go

The best time to go on a cruise depends on what you want to get out of it. If you’re looking for some sun and relaxation, the summer months are ideal. However, if you’re going to explore different parts of the world, consider going in the winter or fall when there are fewer crowds. Just be sure to book well in advance if you’re traveling during peak season!

What Type of Cruise to Choose

There are all sorts of different cruises out there, so it can be tricky figuring out which one is right for you. Do you want to sail the open seas or visit various destinations? Are you looking for a luxurious experience or something more budget-friendly? Once you’ve answered these questions, you can narrow down your options.

One thing to keep in mind is that not all cruises are created equal. Some sail to a specific destination and stay there for the duration of the cruise, while others make multiple stops along the way. If you’re not sure which type of cruise is right for you, ask your travel agent for advice. They should be able to recommend a cruise that fits both your budget and your travel goals.

What to Pack

Packing for a cruise can be tricky, but it's worth it to come prepared! You'll want to pack clothes and accessories that will keep you comfortable both onboard and ashore. Here are a few things to keep in mind.

Pack clothes for all types of weather. Even if you’re going on a cruise in the summer, it’s always good to have a sweater or jacket if the air conditioning is too cold.

Bring sunscreen, sunglasses, and hats to protect you from the sun.

Pack comfortable shoes. You’ll be doing a lot of walking on board, so it’s best to wear shoes that won’t give you blisters.

Don’t forget your swimsuit! Most cruises have pools and hot tubs, so you’ll want to take advantage of them.

If you’re going on a more extended cruise, pack enough clothes and toiletries. You don’t want to have to do laundry while on vacation.

How to Get Ready for Your Cruise

Now that you’ve got everything packed, it’s time to start getting ready for your cruise! The first thing you’ll want to do is book your flight and transfer to the port. Once that’s done, it’s time to start thinking about getting from the airport to the ship.

If you’re taking a cruise out of a famous city like Miami or Los Angeles, you’ll have plenty of transfer options. However, if you’re sailing from a more remote location, you may need to book a shuttle or taxi. Be sure to do this well in advance, as there may be limited options available on the day of your cruise.

Activities and Things to Do on a Cruise

Now that you’ve got everything planned out, it’s time to start thinking about what you want to do on your cruise! There’s something for everyone on a cruise, from casino games and shows to swimming and sunbathing.

Check out the ship's itinerary if you're looking for some ideas. This will give you an idea of what ports of call the ship will be making and what activities are available in each location.

Another great way to find out what’s going on is to check out the cruise line’s website or social media pages. Many lines post photos and videos of upcoming cruises, so you can get a sneak peek of what your vacation will be like.

How to Handle Emergencies While on a Cruise

While cruising is a fun and relaxing vacation, it's important to be prepared for emergencies. Here are a few things to keep in mind.

If you get sick while on board, doctors and nurses are usually available to help you.

If you lose your passport or other important documents, the cruise line will help you track them down.

If you have a medical emergency, the cruise line will arrange for transportation to the nearest hospital.

Conclusion

Planning your first cruise can seem daunting, but with these tips, it’s easy! Just remember to take your time and ask your travel agent for advice. With their help, you’re sure to choose the perfect cruise for you. Have a great trip!