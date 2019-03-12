Underrated Places to Visit in Singapore

Singapore is a beautiful island city-state that has a lot of significance in the modern world. We mostly know it for the modernity that it has adapted along with its population. Tourism is progressing at the place because of its beautiful beaches along with its tropical climate. It also has many natural places that tourists may like to visit because of the influence of wildlife as well as flora and fauna. But here we will talk about some of the unique places that you can visit when you are in Singapore. So, brace yourselves on this beautiful journey of the place.

Aliwal Arts Centre:

Art is something that forms an important part of every place. Aliwal Art Center in Singapore is situated in Aliwal street, and it is mainly known for its performance arts events. It is maintained by a non-profit organization to spread the love for multidisciplinary art forms. One of the striking things that you can see in this area are the wall murals mostly made by Slak Satu who is a street artist. Also, two festivals are held at this place, the Aliwal Arts Night Crawl and the Aliwal Urban Arts festival. Do go through their website for more details.

Gillman Barracks:

We are still on the point of art, and so we have included Gillman Barracks in our list. This is known as Singapore’s Visual Arts Cluster. This is quite contrasting as it was a military barrack back in 1936. Now, it has several galleries that display their arts made by artists from around the world. Regular tours are held at the different galleries which people can definitely take part in. There is an event called the Art After Dark which is held on a bi-monthly basis. Several good eateries are surrounding the barracks where you can find a good dinner.

Kusu Island:

When you are in Singapore, you will most likely spend your time enjoying the more modern places. But to enjoy a bit of the laid back atmosphere tourists can definitely visit the Kusu island. It is a Southern island present in Singapore about 6 Kilometres from the main island. This place is most notable because of the three Kamats present on it. There is also a Chinese temple which was built in 1923. Apart from these, you get to enjoy the natural lagoons and beaches. Just take a ferry and enjoy the island during the daytime as you cannot stay over at the place. You can discover more than the famous aspects if you have a guided tour done by a local and for this connecting to Withlocals will really help.

Katong:

One of the things that frequent travelers always suggest is to mix with the locals. This lets you know more about the culture and heritage of a place. You can visit Katong if you want to see the colonial buildings. It is a residential neighborhood present in the central region of Singapore. Tourists can view the villas that were built in the 19th and 20th centuries. Along with that, you can also try the Peranakan cuisine that is found in the restaurants in this neighborhood. An interesting fact about the name Katong is that it comes from a sea turtle which is now extinct.

Haw Par Villa:

As we said, culture is always an important part of your experience of a place. This spot was formerly known as the Tiger Balm Garden. It is an Asian Culture Park that is spread over 8.5 hectares. It was built in 1937 and is the brainchild of Aw Boon Haw. This park is mostly known for the Chinese classics that are in line with the mythology. Kids, as well as adults who are visiting this place, will fall in love with it. Also, there is the Changi museum which one can definitely check out.

So, these are the places that you can visit in Singapore if you want to see a different side of it. These places are unique and will let you know much more about Singapore than the usual places of interest.