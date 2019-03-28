Traveling to Iceland: The Most Interesting Spots to Visit

Taking a road trip anywhere is exciting and new. Documenting every bit of the trip using a camera helps you to hold onto memories of the trip. However, planning the trip before you take it is highly recommended. You want to visit the best spots and see the best places. Knowing where to go and how to get there can make things much easier.

Iceland has beautiful views from almost everywhere you turn. This is truly a paradise for those that enjoy taking pictures. While you can document your journey, you may also find some artistic talent hiding in this Nordic island nation.

Husavik

This is a small fishing village with beautiful, quaint homes and green/blue waters. It is one of the best spots to go to watch whales, and you may even capture one on camera. The museum right onshore provides life-size skeletons to explore, as well as many facts about whales. The town and people in it are a place worth capturing.

Hornstrandir Nature Reserve

For those that love capturing scenery and taking in the fresh air, the Hornstrandir Nature Reserve is the perfect place to visit. The center is known for having hikers that love the scenic tours and trails. The rugged terrain can be tough, so it is important to bring hiking boots and gear with you. Be prepared for anything and wave the other hikers that you pass. It is not uncommon to see wildlife throughout the area, as this is their home.

Kirkjufell and the Kirkjufellsfoss Waterfall

If you haven’t seen a waterfall up close and personal, then this is where you want to visit. The pictures you can take in this area are extraordinary and the experience you get while there is even more so. While this is the most photographed mountain, it is a little gem all its own. You can find the beauty hidden within it that means something for you.

Westfjords

This area is remote and away from the tourist-like destinations. Just driving alongside the area provides a sense of peace. The majestic views are not just seen from the top of the mountains, but all around. Nature is everywhere you turn. With no towns nearby, expect to spend all day exploring the great beyond.

Rauðisandur Beach

Also known as Red Beach, is a remote beach that is known because the sand seems to be red. The sands are soft, warm and they lead into the clear waters. The sand looks redder depending on the time of day that you visit. It is irregular, which is different from all of the other beaches that can be visited, giving it its own unique type of beauty. The best part? Some sheep live right on the beach.

The Blue Lagoon

Eerie and desolate, this area is one of the most visited attractions in all of Iceland. Not only because of the beauty and wonder that the area holds but because it has a volcanic nature that is almost magical to be next to. The area was formed from the geothermal power plant that once stood in the area back in the 70s. The water is packed with minerals, giving the water a shimmering white appeal, which is also said to hold magical powers. Curiosity awaits at this location.

Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon

The most famous lagoon of the area, it is a lagoon that fills with meltwater that comes from an outlet glacier. It is part of Europe’s biggest ice cap, making it an exciting day adventure to take and document. The blue and white brought together are what makes this place the most magical, especially at twilight.

Those that are thinking of going to Iceland and taking a trip to so many beautiful places will be pleased with the many offerings. While the area does not have cities that are packed with tourists, they have nature reserves with friendly locals. They have beautiful bodies of water that glisten and shine. They have a spot that holds magical powers, as the sayings go, and always lets tourists come by. Iceland is powerful, not only to the mind and body but to the soul. This can be captured in every image taken of the area and with every place visited.