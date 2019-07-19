Top 6 Gambling Destinations in the Czech Republic

Nicknamed “the city of a hundred spires” by a 19th-century mathematician, the capital city of the Czech Republic, Prague, is the location of a vast array of architectural wonders and tourists delights. Situated on the Vltava river, Prague has a population of approximately 1.3 million and is the home to one of the largest castles in the world, covering 18 acres of land.

It is also a tourist hotspot. The city, which today has an estimated 500-1000 spires and steeples, is explored by millions of visitors every year; in 2017 alone Prague had 20,061,635 tourists (an increase of 9.1 percent from 2016). And while Prague is a popular cultural destination — with iconic churches, castles, museums, and galleries to explore — it has also become a gambling hotspot, hosting a wide range of entertainment and casino experiences across the city.

So, whether you’re visiting on business, with friends or flying solo, here’s how to make the most out of gambling on your visit to Prague.

The Basics

Prague is the home of more than twenty casinos, making it a gambling-friendly city. Many of these casinos are open for 24 hours; entry is usually free of charge, and dress codes can vary. When in doubt, smart casual is best and don’t forget to bring ID with you, as most locations require it upon entry.

Drinks in many of Prague’s most popular casinos are free while playing, while food is normally available to order until 11pm.

Here’s where you need to go.

Ambassador Casino

Located next to the Ambassador Hotel on Wenceslas Square, the Ambassador Casino is one of the most popular casinos in the city — and an ideal location to start a gambling tour of Prague. Founded in 1992, this casino is perfect for beginners, tourists, and more casual players; there is no dress code or door charge and Euros, Czech crowns and US dollars are all accepted forms of currency.

The Ambassador is also a great location for fans of slot machines; it’s the home to 50 of them, as well as three American roulette tables, nine poker tables, and two blackjack tables. A fantastic option for new players is The Ambassador’s ‘just for fun’ packages, which allows players to try out games without losing any money, these run from 8pm to 10pm.

Casino Viva

Located near Namesti Republiky, inside the Marriott Hotel, is one of Prague’s newest casinos, Casino Viva. A large and modern establishment, Casino Viva has 4 American roulette tables, 8 card tables as well over 100 slot machines, making it the perfect destination for those who know their way around a slot machine.

Viva is a great hotspot for tourists — the dress code is casual (excluding trainers and shorts), and they offer an a la carte dining menu as well as a complimentary buffet and free drinks.

Casino Admiral

There are five different Casino Admirals based in the center Prague, with opening and closing times that vary by location.

For a luxury, Egyptian-style try Casino Admiral Kleopatra. Located at the second floor of Shopping Centre Palladium, the casino offers a range of games including American roulette, blackjack, Texas Hold’em and the Admiral Lucky Wheel. This is in addition to 43 slot machines as well as 8 luxury VIP slot machines, two Panther roulette tables, and a video lottery terminal.

For bingo lovers, try the Casino Admiral Narodini. Open 24-hours a day, 7 days a week this casino is one of the only in Prague to offer live bingo — which you can play daily from 11am to 11pm. Like the Admiral Kleopatra, the Admiral Narodni also has 43 slot machines in addition to 3 video lottery terminals and the Admiral Lucky wheel.

Banco Casino

Another popular option with a central location in Prague is the Banco Casino. The venue hosts a cash poker game every night after 8pm, with house games including Texas Hold’em, blackjack, pontoon, and American roulette.

A good tip for tourists is to exchange any foreign currency to crowns in advance — while crowns and euros are both accepted at Banco, crowns will get you a better exchange rate. Like Casino Viva, the dress code at Banco is fairly casual. Jeans are acceptable, but you’ll be denied entry wearing trainers or shorts.

Casino Atrium

Located in the business district at The Prague Hilton hotel is Casino Atrium. Open since 1998, the casino is open daily from 5am to 5pm and offers live roulette, blackjack, Texas Hold’em, Pontoon, Stud Poker as well as a large selection of slot machines.

Free beer is available during gameplay; both crowns and euros are accepted, and the dress code is casual.

Herna Bars

Looking for an alternative gambling experience outside the more traditional casinos? In Prague, that will be a herna bar. Marked by large signs that read ‘Non-Stop,’ herna bars are the places to go to play games after midnight when many of Prague’s major pubs close their doors.

Most hernas have two or three slot machines and are open until 24-7; it’s a place where you’ll locals and tourists alike play into the early hours of the morning. Many offer casual food like pizza or burgers. But be aware — herna bars attract a wide range of people and are not as safe for tourists to visit as the city’s top casinos.

An Exciting Location for Gambling

The next time you’re thinking of a gambling destination, consider Prague. With a plethora of great casinos, it’s a stunning historic location with lots of options to choose from.