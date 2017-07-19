Top destinations in the USA for first time travelers

Have you always wanted to travel to the United States? The USA is one of the world’s premier travel destinations which is on the bucket list of any seasoned traveler. The diversity of the land and the culture is so vast that there is something for everyone in the ‘Land of the free.’

Where do you start your vacation? With so much choice available, it’s easy to become overwhelmed with planning your travel. If you need some ideas, here is a list of the top three destinations to visit in America. Pick one, or visit them all, it’s your call!

New York City

The cosmopolitan society of New York is ever-evolving. The Big Apple is home to the world’s financial center, Wall Street, that houses the New York Stock Exchange. Other amazing attractions in the city are Central Park, where you can take an early morning stroll among the trees and grass. Wander down Broadway, and you can feel the dreams of fame and success in the air, take in a show and marvel at the actors that perform every night.

The bright neon lights of Times Square illuminate the skyline that is littered with skyscrapers that reach for the stars. New York City is a place where dreams are achieved, and careers are born. The city that never sleeps is alive with sounds and light throughout the night; there is always somewhere to go at any time of the day or night.

No trip to America is complete without visiting this amazing city and beholding the power and presence that it projects on all of its citizens and visitors.

San Francisco

San Francisco is a city of dreams and a collage of beautiful neighborhoods that feature some of the world’s most expensive real estate. Home to the famed ‘Silicon Valley,’ where global tech leaders headquarter their operations. The Golden Gate bridge stretches across the bay as San Francisco sits on the edge of the Pacific Ocean and is the place to be for anyone that wants to embrace the culture and a free-spirited environment.

San Francisco is known as Los Angeles’s more refined sibling and visiting the city confirms this fact. Hipsters and LGBT couples wander through the boardwalks and across the sandy beaches. Spend a few hours sun tanning on the beach and then head out for lunch at a seaside cafe. Enjoy a cable-car ride and experience the culture of the diverse population. San Francisco is home to the world’s most infamous prison, Alcatraz, hop on a ferry and take the tour, then head out into the city to experience the nightlife. San Francisco has so much to do that there just is not enough hours in the day to get it all done. Remember to visit the Mission district, The Castro, and the Haight to complete your San Francisco experience.

Kauai – Hawaii

If the island life is more of your scene, then hop on a plane and visit the island chain of Hawaii. Maui is best known as a family vacation destination, the Big Island is best known for its rugged terrain and impressive volcanoes, while the surfer’s mecca of the North Shore can be found on Oahu.

Kauai is a smaller island that recalls an untouched tropical paradise. Popular with honeymooners, Kauai is the perfect romantic getaway. Isolated and rugged, Kauai is rich in wildlife and flora, making it seem like mother nature’s untouched jewel set in the middle of the Pacific. If you yearn for a tropical paradise, then Kauai is your destination of choice.

Final Thoughts

Traveling to the US may not require you to obtain a visa if you are a passport holder from the list of countries recognized for the ESTA program. ESTA for USA gives you visa-free access to the United States provided you register your travels on their website.

This process might seem confusing and daunting. However, there are companies out there that will complete the registration for you, all you need to do is get on the plane and enjoy your travels to the United States of America!