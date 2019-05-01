As you know, I am one of those who looks a bit and flows a lot, but I also like to gather good information about the goals I visit to help my readers. And that’s the purpose of this article with tips for traveling to Vietnam.

Visa for Vietnam

If you are from Southeast Asia and several other countries, you only need a passport (without a visa) to travel to this country, as long as your stay is equal to or less than 15 days. If you intend to extend your trip, you must obtain a visa through one of three prescribed methods: at the embassy, at the airport or through an electronic visa. If you find you’ll get a problem of getting a visa, you should change your Vietnam Tour Itinerary before it’s too late.

Vaccine for Vietnam

Vaccines are another common problem before a particular trip, and I’m sure Vietnam also raises doubts about that. However, you will want to know that there is no mandatory vaccination for travelers, although there is nothing wrong with protecting yourself against hepatitis A, typhoid fever and malaria, depending on your route. If you are from a South American country, on the contrary, you may be required to get a yellow fever vaccine. However, we encourage you to go to the nearest International Vaccination Center, so they give you relevant recommendations and rent travel insurance.

Vietnam’s Geography and Demography

The Socialist Republic of Vietnam is a country with a large enough size where 90 million people live. The figure that made him the sixteenth most populous country on the planet.

Take a walk in the backpacker area of Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam)

The capital is Hanoi, one of the best-preserved jewelry in the entire Asian continent, while Ho Chi Minh City is another major city in the country. But its appeal is far more advanced. Cities like Hué imperial or Hoi An are beautiful; Natural attractions such as the Mekong Delta, Halong Bay or Sapa and islands such as Phu Quoc or Cat Ba make this country an unlimited tourist attraction.

Transportation

How to get around Vietnam is another topic that will definitely give you what to think about before traveling through these parts. In short, I will tell you that it is relatively easy and relatively fast to move on Vietnamese soil. Even though you cannot rent a rental car (you need a special card or car with a driver), other options are interesting. The fastest is domestic aircraft, which connect most major cities at reasonable prices. If you move by land, I recommend using the train before the bus, even though the quality of the two options depends very much on what you pay.

In the face of inter-city travel, taxis are very cheap provided you wake up to the clerk and don’t cheat yourself with a taximeter. Uber is also widespread, especially in big cities.

Currency and Price

The currency in Vietnam is the Vietnam Dong. At the time of writing, one euro is equal to around 27,000 VND, while one US dollar can be exchanged for around 22,000 VND.

Dongs notes, the Vietnamese Currency

Knowing this, how much does it cost to travel to Vietnam? The price is very economical because it is one of the cheapest countries in Southeast Asia, an area that is already cheap for tourists, especially for those from the United States, East Asia, and Western Europe.

A place to live in Vietnam

To continue with the accommodation problem, insist that the price of accommodation is very easily accessible in this country. $ 10 or less is the price per night for backpackers, $ 20-30 for couples with little views and $ 40 and up if you want to access something in the category. Airbnb also works very well in this section.

Is Vietnam safe?

The first thing you should know is that Vietnam is a very safe place. Therefore, this should not be an excuse for NOT traveling.