Travel Tips for Students Traveling to India

India is known to be one of the finest destinations for high-quality education which attracts a heap of international students to the country. Every year, many students travel to India for educational purposes.

India has been home to various renowned theorists, researchers, saints, and scientists from the time immemorial. India has some of the most famous universities that offer essential and unique courses, economical fee structure and various job opportunities. It is the perfect destination for students who wish to enhance their educational base. Nevertheless, student travelers must remain mindful of certain guidelines and tips to have rewarding academic trips to the country. But, having a travel insurance policy should be on top of the priority list.

Not surprisingly, a lot of holiday-makers intend to travel to India, but the country also entices many students who are in search of knowledge. Before you take your educational journey to India, we have elucidated some useful tips and recommendations to help you get familiar with the process.

1. Have Your Student Visa in Place

Anyone who is traveling to India to pursue higher education at recognized universities would need to apply for student visa. It is multiple entry visas that allows visa holders to make numerous entries into the country.

2. Check for Visa Validity

The period of visa validity needs to be approved by the educational institution where you are taking admission. Validity is the period that indicates the date of the visa was issued and the date of return or the date of completion of the course. However, the validity period of your student visa depends on the Visa Issuing Authority.

3. Visa Fees

Irrespective of the visa application results and validity period, your visa fee is non-refundable. This applies to any and every circumstance.

4. Other Important Information

Any form of employment is not permissible on a student visa. Before submitting the student visa application form, ensure that information is true, and the form is duly signed by you. If you want to know more about the visa, then you can check online.

Internationally Acclaimed Courses and Institutions

Educational tourism is reigning in India because there are some globally renowned universities and institutions in the country that offer a comprehensive range of knowledge packed courses. Due to the educational diversity, India is growing to become one of most trusted destination for students. As compared to global education scenario, the fee structure for Indian universities and colleges is quite nominal.

Based on your career aspirations and educational background, you can pursue some courses including–Medical Studies, Engineering, Biotechnology, Agriculture, Applied Sciences, Humanities, Liberal Arts, Hotel Management, Travel and Tourism, Digital Marketing, and other Management Courses.

➢ Eligibility Criteria

Every university or institution has different eligibility criteria for admission into different courses. For international students, the eligibility criteria might vary. So, you need to follow the admission regulations and policies laid down by these universities and institutions. For example, the admission criterion in IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) is different from NIT (National Institute of Technology). It is important to note that academic year in India commences from July/August.

➢ Cost-Efficient

Cost-effectiveness is one of the major reasons behind the growing trend of educational tourism in India. For the students who are coming from abroad, the tuition fee and other academic charges are trifling as compared to other countries around the world. In fact, it is considered to be one of the main factors that lure many overseas students to India.

➢ Cultural Influence

There is a huge influence of cultural and traditional values in India. There, the educational trend is not limited to books, lecture halls, and university campus. Overseas students or tourists often plan their educational trips to the country just to extend their horizons of knowledge. You can enjoy unique experiences by taking up historical and cultural expeditions, ecological tours, and wildlife trips. The land offers the bliss of solitude to those going on spiritual breaks as well. All these experiences are cherished by the visitors, and these memories last a lifetime!

➢ Multilingual Educational Approach

In India, education is not restricted to one language. English is compulsory in almost all the schools and universities. Prolific usage of English is one of the major factors that prompt a large number of overseas students and scholars in flying to India.

Do Not Forget Student Travel Insurance

Some insurance companies offer student travel insurance to those flying to India for an educational purpose. It is imperative to safeguard yourself against any uncertainties while you are studying in a foreign country. If you have student travel insurance, you can keep yourself covered for any medical, financial and legal emergencies or liabilities that may arise.

How You Can Save Money on an Educational Trip

Student travelers usually have restricted budget or daily allowance. Saving money for personal and educational purposes remains one of the main concerns for them. We have some useful money saving tips for students who are traveling or are planning an educational trip to India in near future:

Try to get your travel booking done through a travel agent who specializes in booking educational trips to India.

Look for some discounted deals offered by these travel agents. This way you can grab cheaper flights and affordable accommodation options.

You can stay in hostels, student houses, guest houses, rent an apartment or stay in self-service apartments as well.

Sharing accommodation expenses with a friend, sibling or roommate is always more economical than staying alone.

Certain airlines offer special rewards to student travelers, and they can earn points or airline miles for every dime they spend.

To Sum up; Going for an educational trip to a foreign country might sound scary and thrilling at the same time. But, every country has its own academic rules and regulations. If you adhere to all of them and have a travel insurance policy, you are all set to have a hassle-free educational voyage to India.