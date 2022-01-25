Things to Do During a Layover in Prague

Prague is a city rich in history. Adored by tourists, the place looks and feels like a town in a fairytale, with its Old World charm that never fails to impress travelers who have been there more times than they can count.

If you are visiting Europe for a business meeting or as an exchange student, Prague might be the best layover city you will have to see, even if it’s for a short time and if you are on a budget.

If you want to go sightseeing before you board the next flight to your destination, here are just some of the best things you can do during your layover in the heart of Europe.

Trace the Royal Way

Layovers for international flights can last for up to a full day. Even a six to eight-hour stop could be taxing, but there are numerous things you can do once you have disembarked from your plane in Prague. You can start by checking out the Royal Way. Known as the Silver Line, this is the route that Czech Kings take on the way to their coronation as far back as the 15th century. You can trace this route by starting from the Power Gate separating the Old Town from the New Town. It will take more than an hour to follow the Royal Way, so be sure to leave your belongings at a secure and insured storage service like Bounce.

Get a Coffee At Cafe Imperial

If you are too tired from your flight and you just want to spend the entire layover at a cafe, then Prague doesn’t disappoint. The city features several cafes that have been around since the turn of the century. One of these is Cafe Imperial which was founded in 1914. Adorned with Art Nouveau decors, the cafe catapults you back in time to when writers like Franz Kafka frequented the place. Sip a cup of coffee and enjoy a slice of cake as you call in love with the interior.

Pay Prague Castle a Visit

In case you still have time before your next flight, you can check out Prague Castle and the surrounding area which includes St. Vitus Cathedral. The complex is just an hour away from the Václav Havel Airport, so you will have enough time to marvel at the castle’s Gothic brilliance. To make the most out of your visit, walk up the spire and get an amazing view of the whole city!

Go for a Drink

A 24-hour layover is exactly what you need to get a full taste of what Prague has to offer, especially at night when traditional Czech beer halls thrive. Dating as far back as the 15th century, Prague’s beer halls are legendary for serving Europe’s strongest yet most flavorful brews. Consider visiting U Fleků which has been around since 1499 and go on a tasting spree. Be sure not to go overboard, as you wouldn’t want to miss your flight the next day.

In case you are visiting Prague for a layover, don’t leave the city without getting your fill of the sights, sounds, and flavors.