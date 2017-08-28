4 Things to Do if You’re in an Accident While Traveling Overseas

Traveling overseas can be exciting. But while you were busy planning your excursions, you forgot to prepare for the worst-case scenario: an accident. What happens if you get into an accident while traveling overseas?

1. Get Medical Attention

Laws and customs may change from one country to the next, but there’s one essential thing that everyone should do if they get into an accident anywhere: get medical attention immediately.

Even if there are no apparent physical injuries, it’s important to see a doctor determine if there are any internal injuries or injuries that may take time to become apparent.

“Even if you do not believe you have suffered harm, you may have internal organ damage, spinal cord injury, head or brain injury or soft tissue damage that may not be readily detectable,” explains Marks and Harrison Attorneys at Law. “A timely diagnosis can also prevent the insurance company from claiming that your injuries are not accident-related.”

If there are injuries – apparent or otherwise – getting medical attention will support your injury claim in the future (depending on the country’s laws).

2. Know the Local Laws

If you are injured in the accident, research the local laws to learn more about your options. Whether you were involved in a car accident or a slip and fall, local laws will dictate how and if you can file a personal injury claim.

There’s no need to interpret the law, but it’s beneficial to understand the statute of limitations and how to go about starting the claims process.

Having a basic understanding of how the process works will help you find a lawyer who has the knowledge and experience you need.

Depending on the nature and severity of the injury, you may need to hire a lawyer who will guide you through the claims process.

3. Understand Your Insurance Coverage

There’s a good chance that you purchased travel insurance coverage when booking your trip. Does that insurance include medical coverage or property damage? What are the terms of the policy you purchased?

If you have private health insurance, your coverage will likely not be accepted in other countries.

4. Make Necessary Travel Arrangements

An accident and subsequent injuries may keep you in the country longer than you anticipated. On the other hand, you may need to leave sooner than expected to get treatment back in your home country.

If necessary, make the appropriate travel arrangements as soon as possible to avoid rushing around last minute trying to make plans.