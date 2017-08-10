The Best Destinations To Propose In The World

Once you’ve chosen the engagement rings, deciding where to propose can be almost as painful as plucking up the courage to ask the question. Everyone will have places which hold personally significant memories or locations that are close to their heart but, if you’re in need of inspiration, these are some of the most romantic destinations in the world.

The Pont Neuf Bridge, Paris

Paris is known as the city of love for a reason. The Pont Neuf bridge is known as the oldest bridge on the River Seine, with fantastic views across the city. The stunning Parisian architecture which lines the bridge is best seen at sunset. The bridge is popular with tourists but shouldn’t be too crowded in the evening, so you’ll be able to have your special moment without being watched too closely.

Bora Bora, Tahiti

What could be more romantic than taking a trip to the island paradise of Bora Bora in Tahiti? You won’t struggle to find beautiful places to propose, perhaps you’ll pop the question in one of the overwater bungalows or while going for a walk along the beautiful golden beaches. Although the island is extremely popular with couples, you’ll be able to find a secluded spot easily. If you’re looking for an unforgettable experience, why not take a sunset boat trip around the coast?

The Masai Mara, Kenya

If you’re a couple that likes adventure, taking a safari trip through the Masai Mara to spot the famous Big Five. Some travel companies are offering luxurious resorts so you can enjoy home comforts while also experiencing an entirely different way of life. Consider taking a hot air balloon trip while you are on safari, floating above miles of stunning grassland will provide the perfect backdrop for you to ask the big question.

The Shard, London

The top floor of the Shard has incredible views across the city. The iconic landmark hasn’t been around for very long, but it has already become an incredibly popular tourist destination. The Shard is open throughout the day until midnight, so you can choose to enjoy the view in the day where you’ll be able to see right across the city to impressive landmarks like the London Eye and Houses of Parliament, or at night when the whole city is lit up. Be warned that others may have the same idea so you might not be the only person proposing on your chosen day!

Central Park, New York

Central Park is one of the most impressive parks in the world. Based in the heart of bustling New York, it looks beautiful all year round. In the winter, you can ask your loved one to marry you beneath Christmas lights and decorations, or in autumn you’ll have the stunning colors of the leaves as a backdrop. In spring or summer, why not hire a boat and row your sweetheart into the center of the lake? There are even proposal packages available which will help you to capture the moment with a photographer and set the mood with a soloist.