Renting a Motorcycle Overseas: What You Need to Know

Riding a motorcycle overseas offers an authentic travel experience. Motorcycles are also more economical, and in many locations, motorcycles are the preferred means of transportation for locals.

You’ll fit in better if you do as the locals do.

Motorcycle accidents may cause serious injuries, as there is little protection for the rider. A basic travel insurance may not help protect you in the event of an accident. If you get hurt, you may have to pay for the costs out-of-pocket – not fun.

There’s a lot that you need to know before renting a motorcycle and going about your day.

International Driving Permits . You may or may not need an international driving permit, but it’s a good idea to obtain one. The IDP costs less than $20, and it is translated into 10 languages. While your U.S. driver’s license may be accepted, an IDP is a superior safeguard to have.

. You may or may not need an international driving permit, but it’s a good idea to obtain one. The IDP costs less than $20, and it is translated into 10 languages. While your U.S. driver’s license may be accepted, an IDP is a superior safeguard to have. Age . Depending on the country that you plan to rent a motorcycle in, you may not meet the age minimums or maximums. For example, if you’re older than 70, you can’t ride a motorcycle in Ireland.

. Depending on the country that you plan to rent a motorcycle in, you may not meet the age minimums or maximums. For example, if you’re older than 70, you can’t ride a motorcycle in Ireland. Insurance. Your insurance is not likely to cover driving in another country. Rental insurance from the rental agency is recommended. Some credit card companies may offer insurance if you used a card to book your rental.

These are just the basics, but other tips will come in handy if you’re involved in an accident:

Match your international coverage with your national coverage.

Additional coverage may be required in some countries. Italy, for example, will require theft coverage due to the high number of motorcycle thefts in the country.

Make sure the coverage extends over borders. If you plan to go from Prague to another country, your insurance may not follow you.

Foreign countries also have their own driving rules. You may have to drive on the opposite side of the road, or you may not be able to honk your horn unless it’s an emergency. If you rent an automobile and obtain coverage, read the fine print to see if the coverage extends to your motorcycle rental.

A motorcycle rental may require an entirely different insurance.

Mopeds and scooters will also require insurance. It’s a good idea to discuss your needs with the rental shop to ensure that you have enough coverage for the country you plan to ride in. If this is your first time riding a scooter, you may want to opt for a car. You don’t want to ride through the busy streets of a big city on a motorcycle or scooter you don’t know how to ride properly.