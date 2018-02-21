Planning A Solo Travel To India? Here Are Some Locations

India is a beautiful country; it has much to offer regarding beauty. Diversity in culture and language of India stand out on the world map. Exploring India and its cities is the best way to know about the country and its diverse culture. What’s better than doing it all by yourself? ‘Solo traveling’ is the buzzword these days. If you go solo, domestic travel insurance is on the checklist too. When you are all set to explore India, don’t forget to buy a local travel plan and neutralize all travel-related risks so that you can have a great time.

Traveling solo is empowering; it liberates you and sets you free. You must travel solo at least once in your life. The most travelers consider it to be a road less traveled. It brings you closer to yourself, and you don’t have to deal with the tantrums/issues of your fellow travelers. Your plans can be changed and modified as per your mood. How satisfying is that? Later on, your travel experiences become cool stories you can regale your friends and family with.

Listed below are 6 Indian locations you can explore and satisfy your wanderlust with.

1. Rann of Kutch

The word Rann means desert. The world-famous Rann of Kutch features a terrain rendered white by salt marshes. Over the past few years, Rann of Kutch has become increasingly popular among travelers across the globe. It is a must-visit travel destination for solo-travelers. The fabulous environs strike a perfect balance between the sea on one side and desert on the other.

What’s the must-do in Rann of Kutch?

When you explore Rann of Kutch, pay a visit to the Indian Wild Ass Sanctuary and take some time out to watch the beauty of the setting sun at Mandvi Beach.

2. Kodaikanal

The mesmerizing beauty of Kodaikanal attracts a large number of tourists every year. While Kodaikanal is presented as a perfect honeymoon location, it offers a lot more to solo travelers. Numerous treks and maze-like roads make Kodai a must-visit destination.

What’s the must-do in Kodaikanal?

When you set your foot in Kodai, go trekking through the pine forest. You can have a hot cup of filter coffee at Potluck Cafe.

3. Coorg

If you want to see serene green hills, acres of coffee and spice plantations, lush forests and super-sweet, friendly locals, Coorg is the place. For Bangaloreans, Coorg is the perfect location for a weekend getaway. It offers a wide range of trekking trails, beautiful waterfalls, and breathtakingly beautiful landscape. Coorg is also known as “Mini Scotland of India.” Locals are super friendly and are happy to help the tourists.

What’s the must-do in Coorg?

Visit Dubare Elephant Training Camp. Here you can bathe, feed, and ride an elephant.

4. Ladakh

Ladakh is not a place, it’s an experience. It is one soul-satisfyingly beautiful location that India offers. Ladakh is spectacular in every way. A few of the most visited places in Ladakh are the Leh Palace, Shanti Stupa, and the Nubra Valley. You can make a pit-stop at Drass and visit Kargil Memorial to pay your homage to the martyrs. You must see Ladakh for its beautiful Gompas, fluttering prayer flags, mesmerizing Pangong Tso Lake, and the confluence of Zanskar and Indus. Khardung La pass in Ladakh is the highest motorable road in the world. That said, the high altitude of this place can take a toll on a traveler’s health. Before you plan to explore Ladakh, work on your health and fitness first.

What’s the must-do in Ladakh?

Try the local food and pamper your taste buds. If you want to spot shooting stars, visit the Nubra valley and do some stargazing.

5. Puducherry

If you are on a budget and want to know what France feels like, go to Puducherry. Puducherry has a lot of France-inspired architecture. It is the perfect location for a beach person. The clear and serene beach is what makes Puducherry a must visit. The local food has a French touch, and even beer is really cheap there. If you are both a foodie and a traveler, Puducherry has a lot to offer you.

What’s the must-do in Puducherry?

Visit the Auroville temple if you wish to reconnect with your spirituality.

6. Varkala

Varkala is a coastal town in Kerala that features a cliff overlooking the mighty Arabian Sea. Ponnumthuruthu Island, Kapil Lake, Janardhan Swami temple, and Papasnanam Beach are the must-visit places when you’re in Varkala. All the lazy-heads can chill in a hammock on the beach. If you are into Ayurvedic spas & massages, you can go to Spa centers.

What’s the must-do in Varkala?

Visit coffee temple at North Cliff trail and get your coffee fix. The coffee beans are freshly ground to give you that perfect taste.

What are some dos & don’ts of solo traveling?

Make sure your family and friends have the phone numbers of the hotels/hostels/home-stays you are staying at. If you have plans to go to a place where you might have a poor network reception, buy a BSNL or MTNL SIM card and ensure that have proper network coverage 24*7. If you’re going to a hilly destination, carry an extra pair of socks and gloves and a sweater. In such regions, the weather changes from extremely cold to extremely hot in a matter of few minutes. Instead of keeping all your cash in your wallet, keep it in various pockets of your bag so that even if someone steals your money, you will still have some left. While traveling solo, keep your luggage as light as possible. Don’t pack unnecessary items and be street smart when you pack your baggage.

Final Words

Traveling is fun, and it’s a beautiful escape from reality. While solo traveling is a journey that brings you closer to yourself, you should always be careful when it comes to safety. Trust your instincts and don’t put your safety in jeopardy.