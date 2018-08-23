5 Places to Visit While In Rajasthan, India

The land of colors and festivals gives an experience like no other. From the pink city of Jaipur to the Blue city of Jodhpur, this desert state has a lot of colors to show. Rajasthan tour packages are one of the best ways to see the real Rajasthan without wasting much of your time.

So when you are here, you must be itching to visit some not-to-be-missed sites, so we have a list for you:

Jaipur

The Pink City cannot be missed from any recommended list. The capital of Rajasthan was founded in 1727 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh and remains one of the most popular places in Rajasthan. History breathes in every corner of this place, so you will be able to see a lot of history and heritage monuments like the Amber Fort, Jantar Mantar Observatory, Birla Mandir, City Palace along with a lot of places to admire textiles, crafts and more. Do go for a desert safari while here. Pro tip: Try not to visit during summers since the days can reach too high temperatures.

Jaisalmer

The city is known as the “golden city,” this place is renowned for its sun-soaked beautiful sand dunes courtesy of the Thar Desert. But what attract visitors are its temples, museums, and palaces like the Jaisalmer Fort, Tanot Mata Temple, Gadisagar Lake and more. Named aptly after Maharaja Jaisal Singh. Since an aerial view of the city gives off an image of a prince crowned by the Jaisalmer Fort, sitting up on the ridge of sand dunes. Don’t forget to visit the desert festival if you are in town from January to February.

Sawai Madhopur

Founded in 1763 by Maharaja Sawai Madho Singh, this is among the best tourists places in the desert state. Known as the home of tigers, make sure to visit the Ranthambhore National Park while in here. There is also the Ranthambhore Palace which is a UNESCO heritage site since it preserves and is a representative of the vast history of the kings and clans who inhabited this palace. Try to pop in between November to February since it will be easy to spot tigers then through a jungle safari.

Jodhpur

Also known as The Blue City because of the blue houses clustered around the Mehrangarh Fort, Jodhpur is considered to be an extension of the royal arm one gets to enjoy at Jaipur and Jaisalmer. There are a lot of forts, temples, and palaces with which this city charms its visitors. Do check out the Umaid Bhavan Palace, Mehrangarh Fort, the Mandore Gardens, Sardar Samand Lake, the Jaswant Thada, Masuria Hills, the Kalyana Lake and more. Famous for its sunny weather, you can visit this place year round.

Udaipur

The City of Lakes is always ready to welcome visitors through its tourist’s attractions like City Palace, Lake Palace, Jagdish Temple, Monsoon Palace, Lake Pichola, Jag Mandir, Kumbhalgarh fort and more. The Venice of the East is perfect for winter visits.

Rajasthan is where one gets lost in the colorful history, rich traditions and mesmerizing landscapes of the place. Rajasthan should mostly be visited during the winter because then you will be able to able to enjoy all the sites in peace.